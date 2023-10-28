Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103

Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103Oct 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 276 views
The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103. This tiny embedded platform integrates an ARM Cortex-A7 along with a 0.5 TOPS NPU, third generation ISP and integrated MAC PHY.
This small board appears to feature the same Rockchip RV1103 processor as other recent Luckfox products launched (i.e. Luckfox Pico Max, Luckfox Pico Pro).
- RV1103 – Arm Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.2GHz) + RISC-V; 0.5 TOPS NPU (int4, int8, int16), 4M@30fps USP