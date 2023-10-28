All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Coin-sized Linux Micro development board with Rockchip RV1103

Oct 27, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 276 views

The Luckfox Pico Mini is a low-cost Linux micro development board equipped with a Rockchip RV1103. This tiny embedded platform integrates an ARM Cortex-A7 along with a 0.5 TOPS NPU, third generation ISP and integrated MAC PHY. 

This small board appears to feature the same Rockchip RV1103 processor as other recent Luckfox products launched (i.e. Luckfox Pico Max, Luckfox Pico Pro).

  • RV1103 – Arm Cortex-A7 processor (up to 1.2GHz) + RISC-V; 0.5 TOPS NPU (int4, int8, int16), 4M@30fps USP


RV1103 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The ISP3.2 supports up to 4-megapixel resolution and incorporates various image enhancement and correction algorithms, including HDR, WDR, and multi-level noise reduction.


Luckfox Pico Mini pinout
(click image to enlarge)

There are 22x pins available with access to 17x GPIOs, 6x PWM, 1x SPI, 2x SARADC and more. Additionally, the device comes with built-in POR, audio codec and MAC PHY according to the specifications.   


Luckfox Pico Mini + camera
(click images to enlarge)

Luckfox indicates that the RISC-V MCU is optimized for efficiency and quick start up. Furthermore, it achieves rapid image capture in just 250 milliseconds while simultaneously loading AI model libraries.

The product page lists the Luckfox Wiki for documentation, but the page doesn’t seem available as of publication date.

Specifications listed for the Luckfox Pico Mini include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 64MB DDR2
    • SLC NAND Flash (optional)
    • 1x Micro SD Card slot
  • Camera:
    • MIPI CSI 2-lane
  • I/O Interface:
    • 22x pins
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Status LED
    • 1x Boot button
  • Power:
    • 1x Battery connector
  • Mechanical:
    • 21 x 28.14mm

Further information

The Luckfox Pico Mini with Flash is available for $8.99 while the variant without Flash memory costs $6.99. This product can be found on the Waveshare Online store.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

