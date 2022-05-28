Coffee Lake based rugged PC offers flexible display support and extensive storage capacity

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Taiwan based Cincoze, released a compact and robust PC that is powered by 9/8th Gen Intel Core CPUs (i7, i5, i3) and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. The company claims the DV-1000 PC has a footprint of half a sheet of an A4 paper but it packs several interfaces to meet demands in industrial, robotics, in-vehicle computing and many other applications.

For storage options, the DV-1000 includes one SATA tray, two mSATA slots, one M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD. In addition to supporting legacy displays such as two VGA ports, the rugged PC provides one DisplayPort and one HDMI port.

DV-1000 front



Network connectivity includes dual Gigabit ethernet ports while the I/O interface consists of three USB 3.2, three USB 2.0 and several digital I/Os.

Cincoze specified that the DV-1000 robustness is achieved due to its industrial grade components and extruded aluminum chassis that enables a wide temperature performance ranging from -40 to 70°C. Furthermore, the industrial device meets MIL-STD-810G standards and offers resistance against vibrations/shocks. Finally, the DV-1000 has also received the EN 50155 railway certification useful for smart manufacturing and edge computing.

Relevant specs listed for the DV-1000 include:

Processor System: 9/8th Gen Intel Core i7, i5, i3 CPU (Coffee Lake-R S series)

Memory/Storage: DDR4 2666 MHz (up to 128GB) 1x 2.5 SATA HDD/SSD tray 2x mSATA slots 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD.

Display: 1x DisplayPort 1x HDMI

Connectivity: 2x GbE LAN Optional Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 on-board PCB antenna and external antenna for industrial applications

USB: 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 2.0 2x COM

I/O Interface: Digital I/O

Other Features: SIM card slot AT/ATX switch CFM module for power ignition sensing (IGN)

Supply Voltage: 9 to 48 VDC

Operating Temperature: -40 to 70°C

Certifications: MIL-STD-810G EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) railway certification CE & FC

Dimensions: 224×162×64 mm (chassis)



Further information

There is no info related to pricing or availability yet. Refer to Cincoze’s website for more details.