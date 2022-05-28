Coffee Lake based rugged PC offers flexible display support and extensive storage capacity

Coffee Lake based rugged PC offers flexible display support and extensive storage capacityMay 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 46 views
Taiwan based Cincoze, released a compact and robust PC that is powered by 9/8th Gen Intel Core CPUs (i7, i5, i3) and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. The company claims the DV-1000 PC has a footprint of half a sheet of an A4 paper but it packs several interfaces to meet demands in industrial, robotics, in-vehicle computing and many other applications.
For storage options, the DV-1000 includes one SATA tray, two mSATA slots, one M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD. In addition to supporting legacy displays such as two VGA ports, the rugged PC provides one DisplayPort and one HDMI port.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
(click image to enlarge)
Network connectivity includes dual Gigabit ethernet ports while the I/O interface consists of three USB 3.2, three USB 2.0 and several digital I/Os.
Cincoze specified that the DV-1000 robustness is achieved due to its industrial grade components and extruded aluminum chassis that enables a wide temperature performance ranging from -40 to 70°C. Furthermore, the industrial device meets MIL-STD-810G standards and offers resistance against vibrations/shocks. Finally, the DV-1000 has also received the EN 50155 railway certification useful for smart manufacturing and edge computing.
Relevant specs listed for the DV-1000 include:
- Processor System:
- 9/8th Gen Intel Core i7, i5, i3 CPU (Coffee Lake-R S series)
- Memory/Storage:
- DDR4 2666 MHz (up to 128GB)
- 1x 2.5 SATA HDD/SSD tray
- 2x mSATA slots
- 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD.
- Display:
- 1x DisplayPort
- 1x HDMI
- Connectivity:
- 2x GbE LAN
- Optional Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 on-board PCB antenna and external antenna for industrial applications
- USB:
- 3x USB 3.2
- 3x USB 2.0
- 2x COM
- I/O Interface:
- Digital I/O
- Other Features:
- SIM card slot
- AT/ATX switch
- CFM module for power ignition sensing (IGN)
- Supply Voltage:
- 9 to 48 VDC
- Operating Temperature:
- -40 to 70°C
- Certifications:
- MIL-STD-810G
- EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) railway certification
- CE & FC
- Dimensions:
- 224×162×64 mm (chassis)
Further information
There is no info related to pricing or availability yet. Refer to Cincoze’s website for more details.
Please comment here...