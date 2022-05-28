All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Coffee Lake based rugged PC offers flexible display support and extensive storage capacity

May 27, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 46 views

Taiwan based Cincoze, released a compact and robust PC that is powered by 9/8th Gen Intel Core CPUs (i7, i5, i3) and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. The company claims the DV-1000 PC has a footprint of half a sheet of an A4 paper but it packs several interfaces to meet demands in industrial, robotics, in-vehicle computing and many other applications.

For storage options, the DV-1000 includes one SATA tray, two mSATA slots, one M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD. In addition to supporting legacy displays such as two VGA ports, the rugged PC provides one DisplayPort and one HDMI port. 

DV-1000 front
(click image to enlarge)

Network connectivity includes dual Gigabit ethernet ports while the I/O interface consists of three USB 3.2, three USB 2.0 and several digital I/Os.


DV-1000 back
(click image to enlarge)

Cincoze specified that the DV-1000 robustness is achieved due to its industrial grade components and extruded aluminum chassis that enables a wide temperature performance ranging from -40 to 70°C. Furthermore, the industrial device meets MIL-STD-810G standards and offers resistance against vibrations/shocks. Finally, the DV-1000 has also received the EN 50155 railway certification useful for smart manufacturing and edge computing.

DV-1000 certifications
(click image to enlarge)

Relevant specs listed for the DV-1000 include:

  • Processor System:
    •  9/8th Gen Intel Core i7, i5, i3 CPU (Coffee Lake-R S series)
  • Memory/Storage:
    •  DDR4 2666 MHz (up to 128GB)
    • 1x 2.5 SATA HDD/SSD tray
    • 2x mSATA slots
    • 1x M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD.
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort
    • 1x HDMI
  • Connectivity:
    •  2x GbE LAN
    • Optional Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 on-board PCB antenna and external antenna for industrial applications
  • USB:
    • 3x USB 3.2
    • 3x USB 2.0
    • 2x COM
  • I/O Interface:
    • Digital I/O
  • Other Features:
    • SIM card slot
    • AT/ATX switch
    • CFM module for power ignition sensing (IGN)
  • Supply Voltage:
    •  9 to 48 VDC
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40 to 70°C
  • Certifications:
    • MIL-STD-810G 
    • EN 50155 (EN 50121-3-2 only) railway certification
    • CE & FC
  • Dimensions:
    • 224×162×64 mm (chassis)

 

Further information

There is no info related to pricing or availability yet. Refer to Cincoze’s website for more details. 

 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

