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Exaviz has opened pre-orders for the Cruiser Carrier Board v2.0, an updated Raspberry Pi CM5 platform with an eight-port Gigabit PoE+ switch, 2.5GbE uplink, and NVMe and SATA storage. The revision replaces the ESP32-C6 with an ESP32-C5 wireless module and introduces redesigned power input protection.

The new version follows the original Cruiser Carrier Board, covered by LinuxGizmos in early 2026. It retains the same 170 × 120mm layout and port positions, allowing the revised board to fit existing enclosures. For reference, the v2.0 product page currently uses images of the original v1.0 board, which are also shown in this article.

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Wireless connectivity now uses an ESP32-C5-MINI-1U-N4 module, adding dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth LE 6.0. The previous ESP32-C6 implementation was limited to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth LE 5.3. Exaviz’s Zigbee firmware is not yet available for the revised module.



Cruiser Carrier Board v1.0 top view

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The new ESP32-C5 module uses an I-PEX MHF IV antenna connector instead of the MHF III connector found on v1.0. Existing v1.0 antenna pigtails are incompatible with the revised module, and an antenna is not included.

Power input protection has been redesigned to include inrush current limiting on the 48V DC input. The board retains its IEEE 802.3at PoE+ implementation, providing a combined 120W power budget across eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing eight devices at 15W each or four at 30W each.



Cruiser Carrier Board v1.0 dimensions

(click image to enlarge)

An optional Interceptor PoE expansion board adds eight additional 10/100Mbps ports, increasing the total to 16 powered ports. The 2.5GbE uplink continues to use a Realtek RTL8156BG controller.

Storage interfaces remain unchanged, including an M.2 Key-M slot connected through PCIe Gen2 x1 and two SATA III ports. The M.2 slot accommodates NVMe SSDs or compatible AI accelerators such as the Hailo-8, while SATA storage supports hardware RAID 0, 1, Span, and JBOD configurations, as well as Linux software RAID.



Cruiser Carrier Board v1.0 bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional interfaces include dual HDMI 2.0 outputs supporting independent 4K/60Hz displays, three USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, and two Qwiic/STEMMA QT connectors for peripheral expansion. The platform is designed for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 or CM5 Lite, which must be purchased separately.



Cruiser Carrier Board v1.0 side view

(click image to enlarge)

Software compatibility includes Raspberry Pi OS, Debian, and Ubuntu on Arm64, with Exaviz packages distributed through the company’s APT repository.

The board can also be managed through Exaviz Management, a locally hosted application for PoE port control, storage monitoring, fleet management, and configuration auditing without requiring a cloud account or subscription.

Specifications for the Cruiser Carrier Board v2.0 include:

Compute module: Raspberry Pi CM5 or CM5 Lite (sold separately)

Networking: 8× Gigabit PoE+ ports (IEEE 802.3at) 120W total PoE power budget 1× 2.5GbE uplink (Realtek RTL8156BG) Expansion to 16 PoE ports with Interceptor board

Wireless: ESP32-C5-MINI-1U-N4 Dual-band 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth LE 6.0 MHF IV external antenna connector

Storage: 1× M.2 Key-M (PCIe Gen2 x1) 2× SATA III microSD slot Hardware RAID 0/1/Span/JBOD or software RAID

Display: 2× HDMI 2.0 (up to 4K/60Hz)

USB: 3× USB 3.0 (5Gbps) 4× USB 2.0

Other: 2× Qwiic/STEMMA QT FFC connector for PoE expansion

Power: 48V DC input (57V maximum) Inrush current limiting 5.5/2.1mm center-positive barrel connector

Mechanical: 170 × 120mm Mini-ITX mounting compatibility with spacers

Operating temperature: 0°C to +70°C



Further Information

The Cruiser Carrier Board v2.0 is available for pre-order at $159, with the first batch limited to 100 boards and shipping estimated for late January 2027. Free US shipping is included, while the Raspberry Pi CM5 is sold separately.

The v2.0 Full model replaces Cruiser v1.0 Full, while Cruiser Lite and Cruiser Keel remain available in their original v1.0 configurations. Additional documentation and setup instructions are available through Exaviz’s technical documentation.