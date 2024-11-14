Clipper HAT Mini Brings 4G LTE Connectivity to Raspberry Pi, Includes Free 100MB SIM Card

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Pimoroni’s new Clipper HAT Mini brings 4G LTE connectivity to the Raspberry Pi, enabling projects to operate where Wi-Fi is limited or unavailable. Designed for remote applications, it supports reliable data transmission for outdoor sensors, mobile setups, and monitoring systems.

The Clipper HAT Mini integrates a SIMCom A7683E 4G LTE module, supporting LTE Cat 1 with uplink speeds up to 5Mbps and downlink speeds up to 10Mbps. The LTE module operates across several frequency bands (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28), making it compatible with many European carriers and select regions globally.

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This frequency compatibility enables data transmission in various settings, although users should verify local carrier support when planning to deploy the module outside of Europe.