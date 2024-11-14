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Clipper HAT Mini Brings 4G LTE Connectivity to Raspberry Pi, Includes Free 100MB SIM Card

Nov 14, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 544 views

Pimoroni’s new Clipper HAT Mini brings 4G LTE connectivity to the Raspberry Pi, enabling projects to operate where Wi-Fi is limited or unavailable. Designed for remote applications, it supports reliable data transmission for outdoor sensors, mobile setups, and monitoring systems.

The Clipper HAT Mini integrates a SIMCom A7683E 4G LTE module, supporting LTE Cat 1 with uplink speeds up to 5Mbps and downlink speeds up to 10Mbps. The LTE module operates across several frequency bands (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28), making it compatible with many European carriers and select regions globally.

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This frequency compatibility enables data transmission in various settings, although users should verify local carrier support when planning to deploy the module outside of Europe.

Clipper HAT Mini top view
(click image to enlarge)

Several practical features enhance Clipper’s functionality with the Raspberry Pi, including two user buttons, LED indicators for LTE status, and a Qwiic connector for additional I2C components.

The module also includes an SMA connector for attaching an external antenna (not included) to improve reception in low-signal environments. A pre-soldered socket header ensures easy installation on the Raspberry Pi without the need for soldering, provided the Pi has a 40-pin header.

Clipper HAT Mini bottom view
(click image to enlarge)

During operation, Clipper HAT Mini typically consumes between 50mA and 100mA, with idle states drawing as low as 17mA according to Pimoroni. The module is equipped with a sensitive undervoltage circuit, so consistent power delivery is necessary for stable operation.

Peak power demands can reach up to 700mA briefly during data transmission, buffered by onboard capacitors to mitigate power fluctuations.

Clipper HAT Mini + Raspberry Pi
(click image to enlarge)

The Clipper HAT Mini also includes a built-in SIM card slot and operates on the Raspberry Pi OS, which has native support for ppp connections, facilitating straightforward setup. Pimoroni is also including a free SIM card with a 100MB data allowance for a limited time with each Clipper HAT Mini, offering 1NCE coverage in around 150 countries.

Further information

The Clipper HAT Mini is priced at $31.75, with the LTE 4G antenna available separately for $4.13 on Pimoroni.

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