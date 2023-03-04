Challenger RP2040 board enabled with NFC

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ILABS has introduced a low-power embedded device based on the RP2040 microcontroller equipped with an on-board NFC controller. The Challenger RP2040 NFC provides flexible I/Os and support for LiPo batteries for portable applications.

This new NFC embedded device appears to be part of the Challenger Series built around the RP2040 microcontrollers.

