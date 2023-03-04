Challenger RP2040 board enabled with NFC

Challenger RP2040 board enabled with NFCMar 4, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 119 views
ILABS has introduced a low-power embedded device based on the RP2040 microcontroller equipped with an on-board NFC controller. The Challenger RP2040 NFC provides flexible I/Os and support for LiPo batteries for portable applications.
This new NFC embedded device appears to be part of the Challenger Series built around the RP2040 microcontrollers.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- RP2040 — 32-bit Dual-core Arm Cortex M0+ processor (up to 133MHz)