Carrier Board for Jetson AGX Orin Module features dual 10GBase-T ports and CAN interfaces

Jan 11, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 70 views

Connect Tech introduced a carrier board compatible with the new Jetson AGX Orin module from NVIDIA. Some notable features of the Rogue Carrier are its dual 10GBASE-T ports, 2x NVMe M.2 Key M slots, wireless support and multiple camera interfaces.

As mentioned before, the Rogue Carrier was designed to support the AGX Orin module launched last year. See the specs table below for reference. 

Jetson AGX Orin Series Specs
(click image to enlarge)

The carrier board supports one HDMI 2.0 port supporting up to UHD 4K(2160p) at 60Hz.

 According to the spec sheet the camera inputs are “all connected via high-density camera connector breakout. Same Pinout as development kit. Application specific camera add-on boards can be used in conjunction with this interface (Up to 6x MIPI I-PEX, SerDes Inputs: GMSL or FPD-Link III, HDMI Inputs).”

Rogue Carrier for Jetson AGX Orin top (left) and bottom (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The Rogue Carrier also provides multiple serial interfaces such as 2x UART, 1x I2C, 1x SPI and also 2x CAN 2.0b ports (Non-isolated). 

For product development, Connect Tech has provided a BSP supporting cameras from Econ Systems (AR0233, AR0821) and Framos (FSM-IMX462).

Rudi-NX w/ Jetson Xavier NX vs Jetson Orin NX comparison table
(click images to enlarge)

Connect Tech additionally introduced an updated version of the Rudi-NX embedded system. The new version features the same peripherals as the version introduced a few years ago. The main difference is that the new Rudi-NX is equipped with the Jetson Orin NX 16GB variant. 

 
Rogue Carrier front (left) and specs (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Rogue Carrier board for AGX Orin include: 

  • Storage:
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
    • 2x NVMe M.2 Key M Slots
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 10GBASE-T (10G Ethernet)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0
  • Camera:
    • 6x 2-Lane MIPI CSI-2 or
    • 4x 4-Lane MIPI CSI-2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key E Slot with PCIe & USB (WiFi + BT modules)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Ports (Type-C – OTG) 
    • 2x USB 3.2 Ports (Type-C)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x CAN 2.0b 
    • 1x I2C Channel (3.3V IO)
    • 1x SPI Channel (3.3V IO)
    • 2x UART (3.3V)
    • 1x Micro USB Debug UART
    • 4 bits of 3.3V (level shifted GPIO)
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button , 1x Reset button , 1x Recovery button
    • RTC
  • Software:
    • JetPack 5.0.2 / L4T 35.1.0
  • Power:
    • +12VDC Input (via Molex Mini-Fit Jr Header)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to +85°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 92mm x 107mm

Further information

Connect Tech didn’t provide information about pricing. The Rogue Carrier for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin product page can be found here. The product page for the new Rudi-NX can be located using this link.

The company will also feature these products at Embedded World which will take place in Nuremberg, Germany this upcoming March 14 – 16.

