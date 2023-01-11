Carrier Board for Jetson AGX Orin Module features dual 10GBase-T ports and CAN interfaces

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Connect Tech introduced a carrier board compatible with the new Jetson AGX Orin module from NVIDIA. Some notable features of the Rogue Carrier are its dual 10GBASE-T ports, 2x NVMe M.2 Key M slots, wireless support and multiple camera interfaces.

As mentioned before, the Rogue Carrier was designed to support the AGX Orin module launched last year. See the specs table below for reference.