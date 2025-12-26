CamThink NeoEyes NE301 is an open-source STM32N6-based edge AI camera

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The NeoEyes NE301 by CamThink is described as a low-power edge AI camera built around STMicroelectronics’ STM32N6 microcontroller. The camera combines on-device neural network inference, a built-in web interface, and modular hardware design aimed at battery-powered and outdoor deployments.

The camera is based on the STM32N6570 MCU, which integrates an Arm Cortex-M55 core with Helium vector extensions and an on-chip Neural-ART accelerator delivering up to 0.6 TOPS of AI performance. This allows the device to run lightweight computer vision workloads such as person detection, gesture recognition, and event-based monitoring locally, reducing latency and power consumption.

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NeoEyes NE301 System Block Diagram

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NeoEyes NE301 supports multiple camera sensor options via MIPI CSI-2 and USB interfaces, including modules such as the OS04C10 and SC200AI, with interchangeable lenses offering standard, wide-angle, and ultra-wide fields of view.

Hardware video encoding is supported using H.264 and JPEG, with real-time AI video streaming up to 720p at 25 fps or 1080p at 15 fps.



NeoEyes NE301 PCB Top View

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Connectivity options include built-in Wi-Fi and BLE, with optional LTE Cat-1 modules available via standardized expansion headers.

Local storage is provided through a microSD slot, while power can be supplied via USB Type-C, replaceable AA batteries, solar panels, or optional PoE modules depending on configuration.



NeoEyes NE301 Bottom View

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Power management is handled by a secondary STM32U0 microcontroller acting as a dedicated wake and control processor.

According to a CamThink developer, pairing the STM32N6 with an STM32U0 enables deep-sleep currents of around 7 µA, which supports long-term battery-powered deployments while retaining local AI processing capabilities.



NeoEyes NE301

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The software architecture is based on MCU firmware running on the STM32N6, combining AI inference, networking, and an embedded web interface served directly from the device. Although development involves building a web frontend and AI models using Docker-based tooling, the runtime environment remains bare-metal or RTOS-based rather than Linux.

Documentation, including hardware guides, flashing instructions, and development workflows, is available through the project’s online wiki and GitHub repository.

Specifications listed for the NeoEyes NE301 include:

Memory: 4.2 MB on-chip SRAM 64 MB PSRAM

Storage: 128 MB HyperFlash MicroSD card slot

Networking: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE

Expansion: 12-pin & 16-pin expansion headers for communication & sensor modules

Camera: 1× MIPI CSI-2 camera interface

1× USB 4-pin camera interface

Audio: 1× Audio input (wafer connector)

1× Audio output (wafer connector)

I/O Interfaces:

1x I²C, 1x SPI, 1x UART 2x GPIO, 1x RS-485 Programmable status LEDs Reset, Boot, & Capture/Record buttons

USB: 1× USB Type-C (power, debug, and data)

Other Features: Dedicated ISP w/ demosaic & auto white balance Hardware H.264 & JPEG encoders (up to 1080p @ 30 fps) OTA firmware & model update support

Power: 5 V DC input (USB Type-C) Ultra-low-power dual-MCU architecture w/ microsecond boot & millisecond wake-up

Operating Temperature: −20 °C to +50 °C

Mechanical: 77 × 77 × 48 mm



Further Information

The NeoEyes NE301 is priced at $159.90, reduced from $199.90, and is offered in multiple Wi-Fi variants with different lens options. Available configurations include 2 MP, 3 MP, and 4 MP lenses with fields of view ranging from 51° to 137°.