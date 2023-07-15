All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Camera module features Kendryte RISC-V dual core processor

Jul 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 59 views

M5stack introduced last week the UNIT-V M12 which is an AI camera unit that combines advanced specifications and a compact design. Equipped with an M12 lens and a Kendryte K210 System-on-Chip with machine vision capabilities.

This new camera module appears to be an updated version of the UnitV k210 Edge Computing AI (EoL) released a couple years ago. The new variant is equipped with a OV7740 image sensor compared to the OV2640 from the old version.  

  • Kendryte K210Dual-Core 64-bit RISC-V RV64IMAFDC (RV64GC) with FPU (up to 400MHz); 0.8 TOPS NPU


Kendryte K210 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The datasheet for the K210 indicates that “the primary functions of the K210 are machine vision and hearing, which includes the KPU for computing convolutional neural networks and an APU for processing microphone array inputs. The K210 features a Fast Fourier Transform (FFT) Accelerator for high performance complex FFT calculations.”


UnitV K210 bottom and top view
(click image to enlarge)

One of the main features of the UNIT-V M12 is its OV7740 wide-angle camera module with 80° Field-of-View (FoV). The lens is also interchangeable, allowing users to replace it with other M12 lenses to suit their specific needs.


UnitV K210 features
(click images to enlarge)

The current UnitV K210 product doesn’t appear to provide any documentation, however, the product page of the previous UnitV K210 mentioned earlier indicates that both products are fully compatible. The wiki pages for the previous version can be found here.

Specifications listed for the UnitV K210 M12 include:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Image Sensor:
    • M12 wide-angle lens ov7740
    • 80° Field-of-View (Fov)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x User buttons
    • 1x Grove (I2C + I/O + UART)
  • Power:
    • 5V/500mA (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 40 x 24 x 16.4mm
    • 13.9g
    • Plastic + aluminum shell

 Further information

The UnitV K210 is priced at $39.90 and is available for purchase on the M5Stack website.

