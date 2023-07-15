Camera module features Kendryte RISC-V dual core processor

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

M5stack introduced last week the UNIT-V M12 which is an AI camera unit that combines advanced specifications and a compact design. Equipped with an M12 lens and a Kendryte K210 System-on-Chip with machine vision capabilities.

This new camera module appears to be an updated version of the UnitV k210 Edge Computing AI (EoL) released a couple years ago. The new variant is equipped with a OV7740 image sensor compared to the OV2640 from the old version.

