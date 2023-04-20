BTT Pi is a low-cost Allwinner H616 based SBC

BTT Pi is a low-cost Allwinner H616 based SBCApr 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 314 views
BIGTREETECH revealed a Single Board Computer integrating the Allwinner H616 System-on-Chip. The embedded device mirrors the Raspberry Pi SBC form-factor and it provides similar peripherals.
This SBC features the same processor seen in other recently introduced BIGTREETECH embedded products, for example the Pad 7 and the BIGTREETECH CB1.
- Allwinner H616 – Quad-core Cortex-Arm A53 (up to 1.5GHz) w/ Mali-G31 MP2 GPU; 1GB DDR3L SDRAM