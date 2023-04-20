All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
BTT Pi is a low-cost Allwinner H616 based SBC

Apr 19, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 314 views

BIGTREETECH revealed a Single Board Computer integrating the Allwinner H616 System-on-Chip. The embedded device mirrors the Raspberry Pi SBC form-factor and it provides similar peripherals.

This SBC features the same processor seen in other recently introduced BIGTREETECH embedded products, for example the Pad 7 and the BIGTREETECH CB1.

  • Allwinner H616 – Quad-core Cortex-Arm A53 (up to 1.5GHz) w/ Mali-G31 MP2 GPU; 1GB DDR3L SDRAM


block diagramAllwinner H616
(click image to enlarge)

BIGTREETECH recommends using BTT Pi in 3D printing applications since it’s compatible with 3D printer firmware Klipper. Additionally, the SBC is equipped with the same ADXL345 port seen on the Pad 7 “to improve print speed acceleration to achieve high-quality printing.”


BTT Pi comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

The company also mentioned that the SBC features the same 40-pin GPIO header and form-factor compared to the Raspberry Pi. There is also a CNC fan port with support for 5V and 12V DC.


BTT Pi peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Lastly, the BTT Pi is capable of supporting CAN communication with the use of a U2C module

Specifications listed for the BIGTREETECH BTT Pi:

  • Storage:
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI port 
    • 1x 3.5mm Audio jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 100M Ethernet PHY
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin GPIO expansion header
    • 1x SPI port
    • ADXL345 port
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 ports
    • 1x USB to CAN port 
  • Other Features:
    • IR Tube
    • CNC Fan connector
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
    • 12V/24V DC

Further information

BIGTREETECH mentioned on Twitter that the BTT Pi will cost around $33.68 but didn’t provide an specific launching date. Documentation for this board might be available on the company’s GitHub repository in the near future.

