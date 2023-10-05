Blues introduces dev kits for IoT solutions

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Last month, Blues launched various products in a Notecard (System-on-Module) form-factor which offer multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, LoRa and Cellular connectivity. The company is also offering compatible kits which provide sensors, I/O ports for expansion and battery connectors for portability.

The Blues Starter Kit comes packed with a range of components and modules designed to create various IoT projects:

LTE Cat-1 Notecard + Wi-Fi: This module, designed for use in North America, offers a range of features, including a factory-installed ECC P-384 certificate for security, integrated GPS and accelerometer for versatile location-based applications, and efficient power management for battery operation. It also includes 10 years and 500MB of cellular data, eliminating the need for subscriptions, SIM fees, or monthly minimums. Additionally, it boasts PTCRB Certification for reliability.