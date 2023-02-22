All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Beryl AX Wi-Fi6 Router runs on OpenWrt v21.02

Feb 21, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 165 views

The company GL.iNet recently launched a compact Wi-Fi6 router offering 1x 2.5GbE WAN port and 1x GbE LAN port. The Beryl AX (GL-MT3000) supports both 2.4GHz/5.0GHz bands and it’s capable of running OpenVPN at 150Mbps.

The datasheet specifies that the Beryl AX measures about 106 x 83 x 33mm and it integrates the MediaTek MT7981B (up to 1.3GHz) Dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 64-bit processor along with 512MB DDR4 RAM and 256MB NAND Flash.

As shown below, the retractable antennas must be in the upright position to reveal the Reset button, a Toggle button and the enclosure holes for heat dissipation.

         
Beryl AX pinout (left) and back side (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The router includes a USB 3.0 Type-A which can be used for external storage and it can be powered via the USB-C Type (5V/3A) port located near the RJ45 ports. The operating temperature ranges from 0°C to 40°C. The device is also FCC/CE/RoHs certified.

         
Beryl AX Software Features
(click images to enlarge)

The company indicates that this router offers wireless speeds up to 574Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 2402Mbps on the 5GHz band. Additionally, it can run OpenVPN at 150Mbps and WireGuard at 300Mbps. See the tables below for additional Software features.

       
Beryl AX Wi-Fi 6 Router
(click images to enlarge)

GL.iNet has tutorials available with instructions to set up their products for the first time, how to set up OpenVPN Client/Server, how to set up WireGuard Client/Server, etc. The company states that this router “runs on open-source OpenWrt 21.02 firmware, supporting more than 5000 ready-made plug-ins for customization. Simply browse, install, and manage packages with our no-code interface within Beryl AX’s Admin Panel.“

Further information

The GL.iNet GL-MT3000 can be purchased from Amazon for ~$119.00. Refer to the GL-MT3000 product page on the GL.iNet website. The package contents include the Beryl AX router, 1x Ethernet cable, 1x power adapter, 1x User Manual and 1x Warranty Card.

