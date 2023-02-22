Beryl AX Wi-Fi6 Router runs on OpenWrt v21.02

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The company GL.iNet recently launched a compact Wi-Fi6 router offering 1x 2.5GbE WAN port and 1x GbE LAN port. The Beryl AX (GL-MT3000) supports both 2.4GHz/5.0GHz bands and it’s capable of running OpenVPN at 150Mbps.

The datasheet specifies that the Beryl AX measures about 106 x 83 x 33mm and it integrates the MediaTek MT7981B (up to 1.3GHz) Dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 64-bit processor along with 512MB DDR4 RAM and 256MB NAND Flash.

As shown below, the retractable antennas must be in the upright position to reveal the Reset button, a Toggle button and the enclosure holes for heat dissipation.