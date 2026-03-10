BeagleBadge wearable platform boasts TI AM62L SoC, ePaper display, and Linux support

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleBadge, an open-source wearable development platform for IoT and embedded applications. The badge integrates a 4.2-inch ePaper display, onboard sensors, wireless connectivity, and expansion interfaces in a compact board for prototyping wearable and interactive systems.

The platform is built around the Texas Instruments AM62L Sitara SoC. The AM62L32 integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running up to 1.25 GHz and includes a 256 KB shared L2 cache along with per-core 32 KB instruction and 32 KB data caches.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



The SoC also integrates on-chip SRAM and hardware security features such as secure boot, Arm TrustZone support, and cryptographic acceleration for AES, SHA-2, and RSA/ECC operations.



AM62Lx block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

Memory on the board consists of 2 Gb LPDDR4 RAM connected through a 16-bit interface operating up to 1600 MT/s. Storage includes 4 GB of onboard eMMC, 256 Mb of OSPI flash, and 32 KB EEPROM for configuration data. A microSD slot is also available for removable storage.



BeagleBadge bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Wireless connectivity is provided through the BeagleMod CC3301 module, which offers Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth Low Energy support. Long-range communication is available through a Wio SX1262 LoRaWAN module with a dedicated u.FL antenna connector.

The board integrates several sensors including an IMU, ambient light sensor, and temperature and humidity sensor. User interface components include a four-direction joystick with push action, two tactile buttons, a passive buzzer, an RGB status LED, and two 7-segment LED displays.



BeagleBadge front view

(click image to enlarge)

Display support includes a 4.2-inch ePaper panel connected through a 24-pin FPC connector, along with a MIPI-DSI interface for LCD displays. Additional expansion is provided through two QWIIC connectors, one Grove connector, and a mikroBUS socket, allowing connection of external sensors and peripherals without soldering.

Other interfaces include USB-C for power and debugging, a USB 2.0 Type-A host port, and approximately 25 GPIOs accessible through expansion headers. Battery support is implemented through an onboard connector designed for BL-5C Li-Ion batteries and includes fuel-gauge monitoring.



BeagleBoard Hackaton 2026

(click image to enlarge)

On the software side, BeagleBadge supports Linux and Zephyr operating systems, with development libraries such as MicroPython and LVGL for building interactive applications using the ePaper display.

The platform also includes a community-driven Badge App Store repository where developers can publish applications ranging from utilities and system tools to small games and display applications. Integration with Meshtastic and ActivityPub enables experimentation with decentralized messaging and distributed networking.



BeagleBadge

(click image to enlarge)

The platform is also associated with a BeagleBadge Hackathon initiative where developers can submit applications to the badge application repository.

These submissions operate within the hardware constraints of the AM62L-based platform while still having access to the underlying Debian Linux environment and standard package management tools.

Specifications listed for the BeagleBadge include:

Processor: Texas Instruments AM62L32 Sitara SoC Dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor up to 1.25 GHz 256 KB L2 cache

Memory: 2 Gb LPDDR4 RAM (16-bit interface, up to 1600 MT/s)

Storage: 4 GB eMMC 256 Mb OSPI flash 32 KB EEPROM 1× microSD card slot

Display: 4.2″ ePaper display support via 24-pin FPC connector MIPI-DSI connector for LCD displays

Connectivity: BeagleMod CC3301 wireless module Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n) Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 LoRaWAN support via Wio SX1262 module (u.FL antenna connector)

Sensors: IMU (accelerometer and gyroscope) Ambient light sensor Temperature and humidity sensor

User Interface: 1× Reset button 1× 4-way joystick with push button 2× tactile buttons (Back and Select) 1× passive buzzer 1× RGB status LED 2× 7-segment LED displays

I/O Interfaces: 1× mikroBUS connector 2× QWIIC connectors 1× Grove connector x25 GPIOs available

USB: USB-C port (power & debugging) 1× USB 2.0 Type-A host port

Other Interfaces: Light sensor via ADC Accelerometer via I²C EEPROM via I²C 7-segment display via SPI Piezo buzzer SOICBite test automation / JTAG header

Power: Battery management w/ fuel-gauge monitoring Connector for BL-5C Li-Ion battery

Mechanical: 92 x 111 x 18mm



Further Information

The BeagleBadge is listed for $99.00 on Seeed Studio, with availability on DigiKey expected soon. Additional information can be found on the BeagleBoard product page and announcement.