Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

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Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

The BPI-AI2N Core is a 260-pin SO-DIMM module measuring 45 by 69.6 millimeters. It integrates the Renesas RZ/V2N MPU, which includes a 1.8 GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 with L1 and L3 caches, Neon acceleration, and a 200 MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time control. The MPU also incorporates the DRP-AI engine, capable of delivering up to 15 TOPS (sparse), enabling efficient on-device inference without the need for external accelerators.