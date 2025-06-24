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Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Jun 23, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 326 views

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

The BPI-AI2N Core is a 260-pin SO-DIMM module measuring 45 by 69.6 millimeters. It integrates the Renesas RZ/V2N MPU, which includes a 1.8 GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 with L1 and L3 caches, Neon acceleration, and a 200 MHz Cortex-M33 core for real-time control. The MPU also incorporates the DRP-AI engine, capable of delivering up to 15 TOPS (sparse), enabling efficient on-device inference without the need for external accelerators.

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RZ/V2N Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

In addition to AI processing, the RZ/V2N supports advanced graphics and imaging through an integrated Mali-G31 GPU and Mali-C55 ISP. It offers 1.5 MB of on-chip SRAM, dual gigabit Ethernet MACs, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 support, and connectivity for camera and display modules via one MIPI DSI output and two MIPI CSI-2 inputs. Peripheral interfaces include PCIe Gen3 with two lanes, xSPI, eMMC, I2S, I3C, PDM, and built-in security functions.


BPI-AI2N-Core Top View
(click image to enlarge)

The SoM includes 8GB of LPDDR4X memory, 32GB of eMMC flash, and 64MB of QSPI NOR flash. Dual RTL8211F Ethernet PHYs provide gigabit networking, while onboard components such as the PMIC, EEPROM, and bootstrap switch handle power and configuration management.


BPI-AI2N-Core Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

The carrier board measures 100 by 79 millimeters. Some of its peripheral placements resemble those of the NVIDIA Jetson Nano, though it substitutes a second gigabit Ethernet port in place of a second set of USB ports.


BPI-AI2N-Carrier Bottom View
(click image to enlarge)

Developers have access to a 40-pin GPIO header, a USB Wi-Fi module connector, and a debug UART interface. Additional features include a microSD card slot, an M.2 Key M connector (2280) for NVMe SSDs, and headers for MIPI DSI and dual MIPI CSI camera inputs.


BPI-AI2N-Carrier Top View
(click image to enlarge)

Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian. However, as of publication, the official Wiki page appears to be incomplete, as some links are not yet available.

Specifications listed for the BPI-AI2N:

  • Memory
    • 8GB LPDDR4X (on SoM)
  • Storage
    • 32GB eMMC (on SoM)
    • 64MB QSPI NOR Flash (on SoM)
    • 1× MicroSD card slot (on carrier board)
    • 1× M.2 Key M slot (2280) for NVMe SSD (PCIe)
  • Display:
    • 1× MIPI DSI interface (on carrier board)
  • Camera:
    • 2× MIPI CSI (ports A & B)
  • Networking:
    • 2× Gigabit Ethernet Ports (RTL8211F PHYs)
  • I/O:
    • 1× 40-pin GPIO header
    • 1× PH-3PIN 5V fan header (w/ PWM support)
    • 1× Debug UART (TTL 3.3V)
    • 1× EEPROM (on SoM)
  • USB:
    • 2× USB 3.0 Type-A
    • 1× USB 2.0 (RZ/V2H only)
    • 1× USB 3.0 (RZ/V2H only)
    • 1× USB Type-C (PD 12V, USB OTG)
    • 1× USB Type-C Console (serial debug)
    • Support for USB Wi-Fi module (via onboard connector)
  • Other Features:
    • Power, Reset, Sleep & Recovery Buttons
    • BootStrap Switch (on SoM)
  • Real-Time Clock:
    • RTC battery holder (CR1220 coin cell)
  • Mechanical:
    • SoM: 45 mm × 69.6 mm (260-pin SO-DIMM)
    • Carrier Board: 100 mm × 79 mm
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -40°C to 85°C

Further Information

The Wiki page for the BPI-AI2N includes an Alibaba purchase link, but it appears to be inactive at the time of publication.

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