Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

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Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

The Siflower SF21H8898 is built using TSMC’s 12nm FFC process and integrates a 64-bit quad-core RISC-V processor, a network processing unit for hardware-accelerated packet processing, and support for dual-stack IPv4/IPv6. It offers up to 20Gbps switching capacity with wire-speed forwarding and IEEE 1588 PTP support for time synchronization. Supported network interfaces include QSGMII, SGMII/HSGMII, and RGMII.