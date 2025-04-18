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Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

Apr 17, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 607 views

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

The Siflower SF21H8898 is built using TSMC’s 12nm FFC process and integrates a 64-bit quad-core RISC-V processor, a network processing unit for hardware-accelerated packet processing, and support for dual-stack IPv4/IPv6. It offers up to 20Gbps switching capacity with wire-speed forwarding and IEEE 1588 PTP support for time synchronization. Supported network interfaces include QSGMII, SGMII/HSGMII, and RGMII.

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SF21H8898 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The NPU enables hardware offloading for Layer 2 and Layer 3 traffic, including NAT, using table-based forwarding across WAN, LAN, WLAN, and CPU interfaces. It supports Ethernet II, 802.3, PPPoE, 802.1QinQ, IPv4-in-IPv6, and more. Capabilities include line-speed forwarding for all packet sizes, VLAN handling, IPv4/IPv6 NAT, QoS, traffic shaping, DSCP prioritization, WRED congestion management, and ACL-based policies for redirection, filtering, and mirroring.

BPI-RV2 Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-RV2 features 512MB DDR3 RAM, 128MB SPI NAND flash, and 16MB SPI NOR flash. It includes a 2.5GbE WAN port and five Gigabit LAN ports. For expansion, the board offers an M.2 2242/2230 slot (PCIe Gen 2 x1) for NVMe SSDs, a mini PCIe slot, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, and a USB Type-C port for console and device connection. Additional interfaces include RTC with battery backup, a boot source selector, and a MikroBUS socket for peripherals. PoE power is supported through an optional module.

BPI-RV2 Interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-RV2 is compatible with OpenWrt. The source code and system images are publicly available through GitHub, Google Drive, and Baidu Cloud. The Siflower SF21H8898 datasheet is also accessible for developers working with this platform.

Specifications for the Banana Pi BPI-RV2:

  • Processor:
    • Siflower SF21H8898, Quad-core RISC-V @ 1.25GHz
  • Memory:
    • 512MB DDR3 RAM
  • Storage:
    • 128MB SPI NAND flash for boot and OS
    • 16MB SPI NOR flash (write-protected by default)
    • M.2 2242 interface (PCIe Gen 2 x1) for NVMe SSD
  • Networking:
    • 1x 2.5GbE RJ45 port
    • 5x Gigabit RJ45 ports
  • Expansion:
    • M.2 Key B (PCIe Gen 2 x1) for SSDs or 5G modules
    • Mini PCIe (PCIe Gen 2 x1) for Wi-Fi or additional NICs
    • MikroBUS socket
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type-A (Host)
    • 1x USB Type-C (console/device via UART to USB chip)
  • Other Features:
    • RTC w/ CR1220 battery holder
    • Reset & user buttons
    • Boot mode selector (NAND/NOR)
    • Optional support for 802.3at/af PoE modules
  • Dimensions:
    • 148 x 100.5 mm
Banana Pi BPI-RV2
(click image to enlarge)

A Getting Started guide is available on the Banana Pi Wiki, detailing image flashing, recovery, and initial setup. The wiki also links to additional documentation on features such as DPNS, PCIe usage, PoE support, dual-boot configuration, USB handling, multicast updates, thermal management, and GPIO control. However, some of these sections appear to be incomplete or still under development.

Further information

The Banana Pi BPI-RV2 is currently listed on platforms such as AliExpress and Taobao, with pricing starting at around $34.50.

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One response to “Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC”

  1. Jason says:
    Apr. 18, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    So close, yet so far… One 2.5Gbe interface isn’t enough if you have a 2+Gbps network connection and a few devices that can max it out. A pair of 5Gbps likely could be enough for my foreseeable future. A pair of 10s would precisely fit the stated limits, and that makes me think it wouldn’t quite work out.

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