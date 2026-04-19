Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2

Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2Apr 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 301 views
Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.
The system is built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor, which integrates four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8 GHz.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
It also includes a Mali-G610 GPU and a NPU rated at up to 6 TOPS (INT8), supporting frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX.
RK3588 block diagram
The included Orbbec Gemini 2 provides a horizontal field of view of 91° and vertical field of view of 66°, using active stereo infrared depth sensing.
It supports depth measurements from approximately 0.15 m to 10 m, with an ideal operating range of 0.2 m to 5 m, and delivers depth data at up to 1280 × 800 resolution at 30 fps.
BPI-OM7 top view
The camera includes a global shutter for depth sensing, a rolling shutter RGB sensor supporting up to 1080p30, and integrates a six-axis IMU.
Additional features include USB Type-C connectivity for power and data, multi-camera synchronization support, and typical power consumption below 2.5W.
BPI-OM7 3D Camera rear view
The BPI-M7 board provides LPDDR4 memory options and onboard eMMC storage, along with expansion via microSD and M.2 PCIe. Networking includes dual 2.5GbE ports, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.
Video output options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and MIPI DSI, while camera input is supported through dual MIPI CSI interfaces.
BPI-OM7 3D Camera front view
Other interfaces include USB 3.0, USB Type-C with DisplayPort support, and a 40-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi add-ons.
Specifications listed for the BPI-OM7 kit include:
- SoC:
- Rockchip RK3588
- CPU:
- 4× Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz
- 4× Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
- GPU:
- Mali-G610 MP4
- NPU:
- Up to 6 TOPS (INT8)
- Memory:
- LPDDR4 / LPDDR4x (up to 32GB)
- Storage:
- eMMC (up to 128GB)
- MicroSD slot
- M.2 PCIe (NVMe SSD support)
- Connectivity:
- 2× 2.5GbE
- Wi-Fi 6
- Bluetooth 5
- Video Output:
- HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K@60)
- DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 8K@30)
- MIPI DSI (up to 4K@60)
- Camera:
- 2× MIPI CSI (up to 2.5Gbps per lane)
- USB:
- USB 3.0
- USB Type-C (DP/OTG)
- USB 2.0
- I/O Interfaces:
- 40-pin header
- Camera:
- Orbbec Gemini 2
- Active stereo IR depth sensing
- Depth range: 0.15–10 m
- RGB: up to 1920×1080 @ 30 fps
- Integrated 6-axis IMU
- Orbbec Gemini 2
Further Information
Banana Pi has not provided pricing or detailed availability information, although a Wiki page with initial specifications is available.
The company indicates that the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit will be available for public sale in the near future.
Please comment here...