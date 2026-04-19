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Banana Pi BPI-OM7 3D camera kit pairs RK3588 with Orbbec Gemini 2

Apr 19, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 301 views

Banana Pi has provided initial details about the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit, which combines the BPI-M7 single-board computer with an Orbbec Gemini 2 3D camera for computer vision, robotics, and spatial perception applications.

The system is built around the Rockchip RK3588 processor, which integrates four Cortex-A76 cores clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 1.8 GHz.

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It also includes a Mali-G610 GPU and a NPU rated at up to 6 TOPS (INT8), supporting frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX.


RK3588 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The included Orbbec Gemini 2 provides a horizontal field of view of 91° and vertical field of view of 66°, using active stereo infrared depth sensing.

It supports depth measurements from approximately 0.15 m to 10 m, with an ideal operating range of 0.2 m to 5 m, and delivers depth data at up to 1280 × 800 resolution at 30 fps.


BPI-OM7 top view
(click image to enlarge)

The camera includes a global shutter for depth sensing, a rolling shutter RGB sensor supporting up to 1080p30, and integrates a six-axis IMU.

Additional features include USB Type-C connectivity for power and data, multi-camera synchronization support, and typical power consumption below 2.5W.


BPI-OM7 3D Camera rear view
(click image to enlarge)

The BPI-M7 board provides LPDDR4 memory options and onboard eMMC storage, along with expansion via microSD and M.2 PCIe. Networking includes dual 2.5GbE ports, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

Video output options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and MIPI DSI, while camera input is supported through dual MIPI CSI interfaces.


BPI-OM7 3D Camera front view
(click image to enlarge)

Other interfaces include USB 3.0, USB Type-C with DisplayPort support, and a 40-pin header compatible with Raspberry Pi add-ons.

Specifications listed for the BPI-OM7 kit include:

  • SoC:
    • Rockchip RK3588
  • CPU:
    • 4× Cortex-A76 @ 2.4 GHz
    • 4× Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz
  • GPU:
    • Mali-G610 MP4
  • NPU:
    • Up to 6 TOPS (INT8)
  • Memory:
    • LPDDR4 / LPDDR4x (up to 32GB)
  • Storage:
    • eMMC (up to 128GB)
    • MicroSD slot
    • M.2 PCIe (NVMe SSD support)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2× 2.5GbE
    • Wi-Fi 6
    • Bluetooth 5
  • Video Output:
    • HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K@60)
    • DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 8K@30)
    • MIPI DSI (up to 4K@60)
  • Camera:
    • 2× MIPI CSI (up to 2.5Gbps per lane)
  • USB:
    • USB 3.0
    • USB Type-C (DP/OTG)
    • USB 2.0
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40-pin header
  • Camera:
    • Orbbec Gemini 2
      • Active stereo IR depth sensing
      • Depth range: 0.15–10 m
      • RGB: up to 1920×1080 @ 30 fps
      • Integrated 6-axis IMU

Further Information

Banana Pi has not provided pricing or detailed availability information, although a Wiki page with initial specifications is available.

The company indicates that the BPI-OM7 3D camera kit will be available for public sale in the near future.

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