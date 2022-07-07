All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Axzez releases news for Interceptor Board accessories

Jul 6, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 301 views

Early this year, Axzez released the Interceptor Carrier Board for the RPi CM4 and a Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board. Both devices were designed to target NAS, NVR and other IoT applications. Yesterday, the company launched the Interceptor 1U Case designed to accommodate these devices and they also released news about compatible power supply products.

The first product that Axzes announced is the Interceptor 1U Case which is made of aluminum and measures about 43.3cm(W) x 52cm(L) x 4.45cm(H). This case was customized to fit one Interceptor Carrier Board, two Interceptor PoE Boards, one Flex PSU, one 48Vdc power converter, five 2.5” or 3.5” HDDs/SSDs and one Wi-Fi antenna. 

Accessories that come included with the Interceptor 1U Case are two rack mounting ears, four 40mm 3-pin cooling fans, board mounting screws, two front USB 2.0 and a power on button with an LED indicator.


Interceptor 1U Case
Axzez has also announced they’ve successfully validated three high-quality Flex PSUs optimized to work in conjunction with the new case and the Interceptor Carrier and PoE Boards.

270W, 350W and 500W power supplies
The FSP270-60LE is a 270W power supply that can support one Interceptor Board, five HDDs and one Interceptor PoE board. The Yoanser FU-350 is a 350W power supply that can support one Interceptor Board, five HDDs and two Interceptor PoE boards. The Yoanser FSP500-50FSPT is a 500W power supply that can support the same number of devices as the Yoanser FU-350. 


VOITA 48Vdc power converter
Finally, the company also unveiled the VOITA 48Vdc Power Converter as a required add-on for the Interceptor PoE Board to supply power to wired PoE devices. The device implements a PSU +12V 4+4pin connector to convert 12Vdc to 48Vdc.  

The VOITA power converter can supply power for one Interceptor PoE Board (8 ports @30W each) or two Interceptor PoE Boards (16 ports @15W each). Also, power to the second Interceptor PoE Board is achieved via FCC cable.

According to the announcement, if customers buy the other components at the same time as the Interceptor 1U Case, they will assemble it for free before shipment. 

The Interceptor 1U Case is enabled to fit (parts listed not included) the following components:

  • Devices:
    • 1x Interceptor Carrier Board
    • 2x Interceptor PoE Boards
  • Storage:
    • 5x 2.5” or 3.5” HDDs/SSDs
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Wi-Fi antenna
  • Power:
    • 1x 48Vdc power converter
  • Dimensions:
    • 43.3(W) x 52(L) x 4.45cm(H) 
    • Weight – ~5kg
  • Material:
    • Aluminum Case

 Further information

The Interceptor 1U Case is ready to pre-order for $149 on Axzez’s website. The company mentioned shipping will be free for orders in the U.S and they will provide reduced shipping costs for international orders. All power supplies are available for pre-order and they are expected to be in stock in September 2022. The FSP270-60LE starts at $59, the Yoanser FU-350 costs $69 and the Yoanser FSP500-50FSPT is available for $139. The VOITA 48Vdc Power Converter costs around $22. For more details refer to Axzez’s product page

