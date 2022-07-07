Axzez releases news for Interceptor Board accessories

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Early this year, Axzez released the Interceptor Carrier Board for the RPi CM4 and a Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board. Both devices were designed to target NAS, NVR and other IoT applications. Yesterday, the company launched the Interceptor 1U Case designed to accommodate these devices and they also released news about compatible power supply products.

The first product that Axzes announced is the Interceptor 1U Case which is made of aluminum and measures about 43.3cm(W) x 52cm(L) x 4.45cm(H). This case was customized to fit one Interceptor Carrier Board, two Interceptor PoE Boards, one Flex PSU, one 48Vdc power converter, five 2.5” or 3.5” HDDs/SSDs and one Wi-Fi antenna.

Accessories that come included with the Interceptor 1U Case are two rack mounting ears, four 40mm 3-pin cooling fans, board mounting screws, two front USB 2.0 and a power on button with an LED indicator.