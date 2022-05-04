Axzez equips 8 port PoE+ board to their Interceptor Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier board

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

American based Axzez unveiled the Interceptor Power over Ethernet (PoE+) board which offers eight PoE+ ports to interface with their own Interceptor carrier board compatible with the RPI CM4. The Interceptor PoE+ board is ships for $59.

Early this year, Linux Gizmos reviewed the Axzez Interceptor Carrier Board which offers rich connectivity including 5x SATA slots, 4x GbE, 2x HDMI and 2x USB ports. The Interceptor carrier board is designed to support 2x Interceptor PoE+ boards via FCC connectors as seen below.

Interceptor carrier board (left) and PoE+ board (right)

In order to enhance its NAS, NVT and IoT solutions, Axzez developed the new Interceptor PoE+ Board that provides support for eight ethernet ports (up to 100Mbps). The board includes a PoE status LED and each port has an activity/link LED. The interceptor PoE+ board is designed to power up devices with input voltage ranging from 44 to 57V.





Power boost module needed to operate two PoE+ boards

As in the past, Axzez’ Interceptor Linux OS installer (Debian 11 based) includes all the necessary drivers to operate the Interceptor PoE+ board. The company also states that customers are able to use their own OS images although they need to implement the required kernel patch available here. Refer to their FAQ and GitHub for additional information.





PoE+ board front view (left) and PoE+ board rear view (right)

Specifications listed for Axzez PoE+ board include:

Connectivity: 8x PoE+ ports (up to 100Mbps)

Other Features: 8x activity/link LEDS 1x status LED Optional 48V power boost to support up to two Interceptor PoE+ boards (Powered from 12V ATX power supply)

Certifications: IEEE 802.3AF-2003 compliance 802.3AT-2009 compliance Designed for NDAA compliance

Protection: Thermal, current, voltage and short circuit monitoring protection

Software: Interceptor Linux OS



Further information

The Interceptor PoE+ board and the Interceptor carrier board are available for $53 and $119 respectively. The carrier board is currently in stock and the PoE+ will be back in stock soon according to Axzez.