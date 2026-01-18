Axiomtek Previews Jetson Thor T5000/T4000 Developer Kit for Robotics Systems

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Axiomtek has unveiled the AIE015-AT, a robotics developer kit built around NVIDIA Jetson Thor. The system is described as combining high compute density with multi-camera support and industrial I/O for robotics and physical AI workloads.

The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

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AIE015-AT Dimensions

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The AIE015-AT integrates a wide range of high-speed and industrial interfaces, including a QSFP28 port supporting up to four 25GbE lanes, eight GMSL camera inputs via Fakra-Z connectors, HDMI 2.1 output, Gigabit Ethernet with optional PoE, and multiple USB ports.

Industrial connectivity includes dual DB9 ports supporting RS-232/422/485 and CAN, along with optional 16-channel digital I/O.



AIE015-AT Bottom View

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The T5000 configuration features a 14-core Arm Neoverse-V3AE CPU, a Blackwell-based GPU with 2560 CUDA cores and 96 Tensor Cores, and 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory.

On the other hand, the T4000 version reduces this to a 12-core CPU, 1536 GPU cores, 64 Tensor Cores, and 64 GB of memory. Storage is provided through an M.2 Key-M slot supporting PCIe x4 NVMe SSDs, which are required for boot.



AIE015-AT Side View

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The carrier board includes multiple expansion options such as M.2 slots for Wi-Fi 6E and 5G/LTE, a full-size Mini PCIe slot, and dual 40-pin expansion headers exposing UART, I2C, SPI, PWM, GPIO, CAN, and power rails.

Power input ranges from 9 to 36 VDC and includes smart ignition control, supporting mobile and vehicle-mounted configurations.

The AIE015-AT is listed with Linux support for Ubuntu 24.04 or later and optional remote device management via the Allxon cloud platform.

Further Information

Axiomtek indicates that NVIDIA Jetson Thor modules used in the system are supported with long-term availability extending through 2035.

The company has not provided pricing or availability details, but a product page for the AIE015-AT is already available with additional technical information.