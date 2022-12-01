All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AXE300 is a Quad-Band 16-Stream Wi-Fi6 Router with 2x 10G ports

Dec 1, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 303 views

The Archer AXE300 from TP-LINK is a Quad-band Wi-Fi6/6E router supporting up to 15.6Gbps, OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to provide fast connectivity to several devices at the same time. The device is also equipped with 4x GbE LAN ports, 1x 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port and 2x 10Gbps WAN/LAN ports.

The product page specifies that the Archer AXE300 integrates a 2.00GHz quad-core 64-bit processor from Broadcom and up to 1GB RAM to handle multiple devices and fast transmission speeds.

Archer AXE300 features
(click image to enlarge)

As seen below, the AXE300 is equipped with 8x high-performing dual-band antennas to improve the local Wi-Fi coverage. The device includes Beamforming technology which according to TP-LINK, “allows it to detect devices and concentrate signals towards them, especially to previously hard-to-reach areas.”


Archer AXE300 Wireless support
(click image to enlarge)

The Archer AXE300 offers up to 4x Gigabit LAN ports, 1x 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port and 1x 10Gbps WAN/LAN port. Additionally, the device supports both fiber and copper connections since it includes an extra WAN/LAN combo.


Archer AXE300 VPN Client/Server support
(click images to enlarge)

TP-LINK also offers HomeShield Pro which is a subscription service that provides advanced Parental Controls features, Network Security Scan, DDoS attack prevention, etc. As other TP-LINK router models, the AXE300 also supports VPN Clients and Server (OpenVPN/PPTP/L2TP)


Archer AXE300 peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Archer AXE300 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 1GB RAM 
    • 256GB M.2 SATA 3.0 SSD
    • 2.5” SATA 3.0 bay
    • 1x MicroSD card reader (up to 128GB)
  • WiFi Speeds:
    • 6 GHz – 4804 Mbps (802.11ax)
    • 5 GHz-1 – 4804 Mbps (802.11ax)
    • 5 GHz-2 – 4804 Mbps (802.11ax)
    • 2.4 GHz – 1148 Mbps (802.11ax)
  • Standards:
    • IEEE 802.11ax 6 GHz,
    • IEEE 802.11ax/ac/n/a 5 GHz,
    • IEEE 802.11ax/n/b/g 2.4 GHz
  • Modes:
    • Router Mode
    • Access Point Mode
  • WiFi Capacity:
    • Quad-Band
    • 4×4 MU-MIMO
    • OFDMA
    • Airtime Fairness
    • DFS
    • 16 Streams
  • WiFi Range:
    • 8× Fixed High-Performance Antennas
    • Beamforming
    • High-Power FEM
    • 4T4R
  • WiFi Encryption:
    • WPA, WPA2, WPA3
    • WPA/WPA2-Enterprise (802.1x)
    • SPI Firewall, Access Control,
    • IP & MAC Binding
    • Application Layer Gateway
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0 port
  • Other Features:
    • Supports NTFS, exFAT, HFS+, FAT32
  • Power:
    • 12V/5A
  • Dimensions:
    • 232 × 232 × 68mm

 Further information

The regular price of the Archer AXE3000 is $599.99, but  TP-LINK.com and Amazon.com are offering a $100 off coupon for the holiday season. The order includes the Archer AXE300 Wi-Fi router, one power adapter, one RJ45 ethernet cable and a quick installation guide. 

 

