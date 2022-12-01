AXE300 is a Quad-Band 16-Stream Wi-Fi6 Router with 2x 10G ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Archer AXE300 from TP-LINK is a Quad-band Wi-Fi6/6E router supporting up to 15.6Gbps, OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology to provide fast connectivity to several devices at the same time. The device is also equipped with 4x GbE LAN ports, 1x 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port and 2x 10Gbps WAN/LAN ports.

The product page specifies that the Archer AXE300 integrates a 2.00GHz quad-core 64-bit processor from Broadcom and up to 1GB RAM to handle multiple devices and fast transmission speeds.