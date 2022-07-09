All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ATX board supports 4K-quad displays, four RJ45 ports and expandable storage

Jul 8, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 130 views

The ADS630 is part of DFI’s new ADS series of embedded solutions built around the 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors. This board comes in an ATX form factor supporting up to 128GB UDIMM RAM, four SATA 3.0 devices and runs on Win10 and Linux.

The ADS630 is enabled to accommodate the R680E or the Q670E chipsets from Intel. The ADS630 supports several 12Gen Intel processors which are shown in the image below for reference.

ADS630 and processors supported
The quad-display interface is achieved through two DP++ ports, one VGA and one HDMI port. The VGA offers a max resolution of 1920×1200 @60Hz while the other two ports provide a max resolution of 4096×2160 @24Hz. 

Some of the I/O peripherals consist of two Intel 10GbE, two Intel 2.5GbE, six USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 3.2 Gen1 and three USB 2.0. 

According to DFI, the new ADS Series has support for Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instruction Set (VNNI). In the past, these two features were only available for Xeon processors. Furthermore, there is also support for Intel’s Movidius VPUs AI accelerator for additional deep learning capabilities. 


ADS630 interfaces and block diagram
Another product from the ADS Series is the ADS310-R680E/Q670E which comes in a microATX form-factor and provides very similar features to the ADS630. For more details, refer to this link or see the images below.


ADS310 and processors supported
Specifications listed for the ADS630-R680E/Q670E include:

  • Processor System:
    • 12th Generation Intel LGA 1700 Socket Processors (TDP up to 125W)
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 4x 288-pin UDIMM (up to 128GB)
    • Dual Channel DDR4 3200 MHz (ECC support: R680E only)
    • 4x SATA 3.0 (up to 6Gb/s)
  • Display/Graphics:
    • 2x DP++ (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0a (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x VGA (up 1920×1200 @60Hz)
    • Intel HD Gen 9 Graphics
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC888
    • 1x Line-out, 1x Mic-in
  • Connectivity:
    • 2x 2.5 GbE LAN ports
    • 2x 10 GbE LAN ports
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 3.1 Gen2
    • 4x USB 3.1 Gen1
    • 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Key B 20-pin)
    • 2x USB 2.0 (MOQ required)
    • 1x USB 2.0 Type A
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x16(Gen 5), 4x PCIe x4(Gen 4)
    • 2x PCI
    • 2x M.2 M key, 1x M.2 E Key
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x RS-232/422/485 (RS-232 w/ power)
    • 4x RS-232 
    • 1x 16-bit DIO
    • 1x SMBus
  • Other Features:
    • 1x PS/2
    • Infineon TPM 2.0
    • Battery-backed RTC
  • Power:
    • 8-pin ATX 12V
    • Consumption – TBD
  • Operating temperature:
    • -5 to 65°C
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 64-bit
    • Windows Server 2019 
    • Linux
  • Dimensions:
    • 305×244 mm 

Further information

According to a DFI representative, the ADS630-R680E/Q670E costs around ~$824. Meanwhile, the ADS310-R680E/Q670E is available for around ~$752. In the future, the company will also release a Mini-ITX part of the ADS series which will be available in the $377~$448 range. For more info related to the upcoming ADS101/ADS103 Mini-ITX refer to this link.

 

