ATX board supports 4K-quad displays, four RJ45 ports and expandable storage

The ADS630 is part of DFI’s new ADS series of embedded solutions built around the 12th Gen Intel Core SoC processors. This board comes in an ATX form factor supporting up to 128GB UDIMM RAM, four SATA 3.0 devices and runs on Win10 and Linux.

The ADS630 is enabled to accommodate the R680E or the Q670E chipsets from Intel. The ADS630 supports several 12Gen Intel processors which are shown in the image below for reference.