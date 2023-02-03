AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit introduced at $7.50

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

M5Stack just launched a miniature embedded device based on the ESP32-S4FN3 Microcontroller. The AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit can be used in smart IoT applications and it’s equipped with up to 6x GPIOs, RGB indicators and one Grove connector for external peripherals.

M5Stack indicates that the AtomS3 Lite features the following ESP32 module:

ESP32-S3N8 – Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 8MB SPI Flash memory



