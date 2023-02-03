All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit introduced at $7.50

Feb 3, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 155 views

M5Stack just launched a miniature embedded device based on the ESP32-S4FN3 Microcontroller. The AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit can be used in smart IoT applications and it’s equipped with up to 6x GPIOs, RGB indicators and one Grove connector for external peripherals.

M5Stack indicates that the AtomS3 Lite features the following ESP32 module:

  • ESP32-S3N8Xtensa 32-bit LX7 dual core (up to 240MHz); 8MB SPI Flash memory

    
AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

As shown below, the AtomS3 Lite only measures 24 x 24m x 9.5mm and offers interfaces such as up to 6x GPIOs, ADCs pins, Touch pins, etc. 

   
AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit pinout
(click image to enlarge)

The device also includes one Infrared-LED, one programmable button, one Reset button and one standard Grove connector.


AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

As other M5Stack products, the new AtomS3 Lite can be programmed with user-friendly platforms such as Arduino, UIFlow and MicroPython. Refer to M5Stack’s GitHub for future documentation and examples.

Specifications listed for the  AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 include: 

  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 5
    • BLE 5.0
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 6x GPIOs (3.3V)
    • 6x ADC pins, 6x Touch pins
    • 1x IR-LED
    • 1X RGB (WS2812B-2020)
    • 1x HY2.0-4P interface
    • 1x Programmable button, 1x Reset button
  • Other Features:
    • 1x M2-Screw
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0°C to 40°C
  • Power:
    • 3.3V – 5V (via USB Type-C)
    • SY8089 DC-DC regulator
  • Mechanical:
    • 24mm × 24mm × 9.5mm
    • 5.3g

Further information

The AtomS3 Lite ESP32S3 Dev Kit is available for $7.50 on M5Stack website. The company also launched a similar version not so long ago which includes an 0.85 LCD screen and a 6-DoF IMU (MPU6886). However, this other variant is out of stock as of publication date.

