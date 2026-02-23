Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBCFeb 22, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 263 views
WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-ZETA-3950 is a rugged mini single board computer based on the Intel Atom Apollo Lake E3950, designed for industrial and space-constrained applications. It combines a COM Express Mini Type 10 module with a rugged carrier board in an 84 x 55 mm form factor.
The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.
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The board ships with 8GB LPDDR4 soldered memory operating at 2400 MT/s and 128GB onboard eMMC storage. Expansion options include a Mini PCIe/mSATA socket supporting full-length cards and a MicroSD socket.
SBC-ZETA-3950 top view
Networking is handled by dual Intel i210 Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Display support includes dual HD output, VGA (via CH7517 conversion), and a single-channel 24-bit LVDS interface.
Additional interfaces include five USB 2.0 ports (one shared with Mini PCIe), one USB 3.0 port, four RS-232/422/485 serial ports, 16 GPIO lines, and a MIPI-CSI camera interface connector.
SBC-ZETA-3950 bottom view
Power input ranges from +6V to +36V, supporting industrial and vehicle deployments. The system operates across an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and is RoHS compliant.
SBC-ZETA-3950
The system supports Ubuntu Linux, Windows 10 IoT, and other x86 real-time operating systems, and includes a configurable UEFI-based AMI BIOS with system management tools.
Specifications listed for the SBC-ZETA-3950 include:
- Memory:
- 8GB soldered LPDDR4 (2400 MT/s)
- Storage:
- 128GB soldered eMMC
- 1x MicroSD socket
- Expansion:
- 1x Mini PCIe / mSATA (PCIe & USB support, full-length cards supported)
- Display:
- Dual HD display support
- 1x VGA (DDI to VGA via CH7517 conversion)
- Single-channel 24-bit LVDS
- Camera:
- MIPI-CSI connector
- Audio:
- HD Audio (requires expansion daughter board)
- Networking:
- 2x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel i210 controllers)
- USB:
- 1x USB 3.0
- 5x USB 2.0 (one shared with Mini PCIe)
- I/O Interfaces:
- 16x GPIO
- 4x RS-232/422/485
- Watchdog timer (1 second to 255 minutes)
- Security:
- On-board discrete TPM 2.0
- Power:
- +6V to +36V input
- Mechanical:
- 55mm x 84mm x 47mm
- 161g
Further Information
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