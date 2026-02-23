All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Follow LinuxGizmos:
Twitter Facebook Pinterest RSS feed
*   get email updates   *

Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

Feb 22, 2026 — by Giorgio Mendoza 263 views

WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-ZETA-3950 is a rugged mini single board computer based on the Intel Atom Apollo Lake E3950, designed for industrial and space-constrained applications. It combines a COM Express Mini Type 10 module with a rugged carrier board in an 84 x 55 mm form factor.

The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

— ADVERTISEMENT —


  • Intel Atom E3950 — 4C/4T (1.6 GHz base, up to 2.0 GHz burst); 2MB L2 cache, Intel HD Graphics 500, 12W TDP

The board ships with 8GB LPDDR4 soldered memory operating at 2400 MT/s and 128GB onboard eMMC storage. Expansion options include a Mini PCIe/mSATA socket supporting full-length cards and a MicroSD socket.


SBC-ZETA-3950 top view
(click image to enlarge)

Networking is handled by dual Intel i210 Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Display support includes dual HD output, VGA (via CH7517 conversion), and a single-channel 24-bit LVDS interface.

Additional interfaces include five USB 2.0 ports (one shared with Mini PCIe), one USB 3.0 port, four RS-232/422/485 serial ports, 16 GPIO lines, and a MIPI-CSI camera interface connector.


SBC-ZETA-3950 bottom view
(click image to enlarge)
 

Power input ranges from +6V to +36V, supporting industrial and vehicle deployments. The system operates across an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and is RoHS compliant.


SBC-ZETA-3950
(click image to enlarge)

The system supports Ubuntu Linux, Windows 10 IoT, and other x86 real-time operating systems, and includes a configurable UEFI-based AMI BIOS with system management tools.

Specifications listed for the SBC-ZETA-3950 include:

  • Memory:
    • 8GB soldered LPDDR4 (2400 MT/s)
  • Storage:
    • 128GB soldered eMMC
    • 1x MicroSD socket
  • Expansion:
    • 1x Mini PCIe / mSATA (PCIe & USB support, full-length cards supported)
  • Display:
    • Dual HD display support
    • 1x VGA (DDI to VGA via CH7517 conversion)
    • Single-channel 24-bit LVDS
  • Camera:
    • MIPI-CSI connector
  • Audio:
    • HD Audio (requires expansion daughter board)
    • Networking:
    • 2x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel i210 controllers)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 5x USB 2.0 (one shared with Mini PCIe)
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 16x GPIO
    • 4x RS-232/422/485
    • Watchdog timer (1 second to 255 minutes)
  • Security:
    • On-board discrete TPM 2.0
  • Power:
    • +6V to +36V input
  • Mechanical:
    • 55mm x 84mm x 47mm
    • 161g

Further Information

More information is available from the SBC-ZETA-3950 product page on the WINSYSTEMS website.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

(advertise here)


Print Friendly, PDF & Email
PLEASE COMMENT BELOW

Please comment here...