Atom E3950 Powers WINSYSTEMS SBC-ZETA-3950 Rugged Mini SBC

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WINSYSTEMS’ SBC-ZETA-3950 is a rugged mini single board computer based on the Intel Atom Apollo Lake E3950, designed for industrial and space-constrained applications. It combines a COM Express Mini Type 10 module with a rugged carrier board in an 84 x 55 mm form factor.



The SBC-ZETA-3950 uses the quad-core Intel Atom E3950 processor running at 1.6 GHz (2.0 GHz burst), with 2MB L2 cache and a 12W base power envelope.

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Intel Atom E3950 — 4C/4T (1.6 GHz base, up to 2.0 GHz burst); 2MB L2 cache, Intel HD Graphics 500, 12W TDP

The board ships with 8GB LPDDR4 soldered memory operating at 2400 MT/s and 128GB onboard eMMC storage. Expansion options include a Mini PCIe/mSATA socket supporting full-length cards and a MicroSD socket.



SBC-ZETA-3950 top view

(click image to enlarge)

Networking is handled by dual Intel i210 Gigabit Ethernet controllers. Display support includes dual HD output, VGA (via CH7517 conversion), and a single-channel 24-bit LVDS interface.

Additional interfaces include five USB 2.0 ports (one shared with Mini PCIe), one USB 3.0 port, four RS-232/422/485 serial ports, 16 GPIO lines, and a MIPI-CSI camera interface connector.



SBC-ZETA-3950 bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

Power input ranges from +6V to +36V, supporting industrial and vehicle deployments. The system operates across an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and is RoHS compliant.

(click image to enlarge)

The system supports Ubuntu Linux, Windows 10 IoT, and other x86 real-time operating systems, and includes a configurable UEFI-based AMI BIOS with system management tools.

Specifications listed for the SBC-ZETA-3950 include:

Memory:

8GB soldered LPDDR4 (2400 MT/s)

Storage:

128GB soldered eMMC 1x MicroSD socket

Expansion:

1x Mini PCIe / mSATA (PCIe & USB support, full-length cards supported)

Display:

Dual HD display support 1x VGA (DDI to VGA via CH7517 conversion) Single-channel 24-bit LVDS

Camera: MIPI-CSI connector

Audio:

HD Audio (requires expansion daughter board) Networking: 2x Gigabit Ethernet (Intel i210 controllers)

USB:

1x USB 3.0 5x USB 2.0 (one shared with Mini PCIe)

I/O Interfaces:

16x GPIO 4x RS-232/422/485 Watchdog timer (1 second to 255 minutes)

Security:

On-board discrete TPM 2.0

Power:

+6V to +36V input

Mechanical:

55mm x 84mm x 47mm 161g



Further Information