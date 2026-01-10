ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator targets edge inference with Hailo-10H

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ASUS has announced the UGen300 USB AI Accelerator, a compact external device designed to add hardware-accelerated machine learning and generative inference capabilities to existing systems over a USB connection.

The UGen300 is built around the Hailo Hailo-10H processor, which ASUS rates at up to 40 TOPS (INT4) of inference performance. The accelerator integrates 8 GB of LPDDR4 memory, allowing models to run locally on the device without consuming host system memory or CPU resources.

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Unlike traditional PCIe add-in cards, the UGen300 connects via USB-C, using a USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface rated at up to 10 Gbps. ASUS says this enables plug-and-play deployment across a range of host platforms, including x86 and Arm systems running Linux, Windows, or Android, without requiring internal expansion slots.



UGen300 USB AI Accelerator Exploded View

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The device targets edge inference workloads rather than training, supporting a range of vision and generative models. ASUS highlights compatibility with model types such as LLMs, vision-language models (VLMs), speech recognition models like Whisper, and conventional computer vision networks.

Framework support includes TensorFlow, TensorFlow Lite, Keras, PyTorch, and ONNX, using Hailo’s software toolchain.



Hailo-10H Software Stack

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According to Hailo’s documentation, the Hailo-10H is a second-generation neural network accelerator designed for both vision and generative inference, with an emphasis on power efficiency.

ASUS lists typical power consumption of around 2.5 W, positioning the UGen300 for continuous, always-on inference at the edge. Local execution allows workloads to remain on-device, reducing latency and avoiding the need to transmit data to cloud-based services.



UGen300 USB AI Accelerator

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From a hardware perspective, the UGen300 packages a Hailo-10H accelerator with dedicated LPDDR4 memory inside a USB enclosure.

Hailo documentation notes that the Hailo-10H is also offered in M.2 Key M form factors using PCIe, while the UGen300 targets external deployment scenarios where USB connectivity and ease of integration are preferred.

Further Information

ASUS has announced the UGen300 USB AI Accelerator, but has not yet disclosed pricing or availability.