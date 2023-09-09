Asus’ RK3288-based SBC sells for £99

Asus’ RK3288-based SBC sells for £99Sep 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views
OKDO recently featured the Tinker Board R2.0 which is a card-size single board computer based on a quad-core Rockchip processor. Key features of this board are its GbE port, camera support and dual display support.
The Tinker Board R2.0 shares nearly all of its peripherals with the Tinker Board S R2.0, including the following Rockchip processor:
- RK3288 — Quad-core Cortex-A17 (up to 1.6 GHz); Arm Mali-T764 MP4 GPU (up to 600MHz)