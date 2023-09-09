All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Asus’ RK3288-based SBC sells for £99

Sep 9, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 65 views

OKDO recently featured the Tinker Board R2.0 which is a card-size single board computer based on a quad-core Rockchip processor. Key features of this board are its GbE port, camera support and dual display support.

The Tinker Board R2.0 shares nearly all of its peripherals with the Tinker Board S R2.0, including the following Rockchip processor:

  • RK3288 Quad-core Cortex-A17 (up to 1.6 GHz); Arm Mali-T764 MP4 GPU (up to 600MHz)

Tinker Board R2.0 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The only distinction between the mentioned Asus boards is that the former lacks eMMC storage. This Asus SBC utilizes a MicroSD card slot located on the bottom side of the board same as the ‘S’ variant.    

The SBC supports up to 4K resolution at 30 Hz via HDMI, making it a suitable choice for media centers and digital signage applications according to Asus. Additionally, it offers MIPI DSI support for additional display options.

Tinker Board R2.0 pinout
(click image to enlarge)

For audio, the device features a Realtek ALC4030U codec, HDMI audio support, and I2S capability. The board’s 40-pin header provides access to 28x GPIO pins, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 4x UART, 2x PWM pins, and more.

Tinker Board R2.0 bottom and top view
(click image to enlarge)

The Tinker Board R 2.0 features a Gigabit Ethernet port for fast network speeds, supported by the onboard Realtek RTL8211E-VB-CG (A version) controller. Additionally, it offers robust wireless connectivity with 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 + EDR support through the Realtek RTL8723DS module.

The relevant datasheet indicates that this board supports Linux Debian 10 and Android (AOSP) 11.

Specification listed for the Tinker Board R 2.0 board :

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB Dual-Channel LPDDR3 (on-board)
    • 1x MicroSD card 
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 
    • 1x MIPI DSI
    • 3.5 mm audio jack
  • Camera:
    • MIPI CSI-2
  • Connectivity:
    • 802.11 b/g/n & BT 4.2 + EDR
    • 1x RJ45 
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 40x GPIOs
  • USB:
    • 4x USB 2.0 Type-A 
    • 1x Micro-USB
  • Power:
    • 5V/3A DC (via Micro-USB)
  • OS:
    • Debian 10
    • Android 11
  • Mechanical:
    • 85 × 56 mm

Further information

The Tinker Board R2.0 A, equipped with 2GB of RAM, is currently available for £99.30 through OKDO. For additional details, you can visit the Asus product page.

