ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN portsSep 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views
The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.
The EBS-P300 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-3733 RAM, providing capacity for running multiple applications. It includes an M.2 2242 B-Key slot that accommodates either eMMC storage up to 128GB or SATA storage, along with an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices.
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- Celeron-J6412 — 4C/4T, 2.0 – 2.6 GHz, 1.5 MB L2 Cache (10W TDP); Intel UHD Graphics for 10th Gen (up to 800 MHz), 16 Execution Units