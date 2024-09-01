ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

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The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

The EBS-P300 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-3733 RAM, providing capacity for running multiple applications. It includes an M.2 2242 B-Key slot that accommodates either eMMC storage up to 128GB or SATA storage, along with an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices.

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