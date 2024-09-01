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ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports

Sep 1, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 278 views

The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C.

The EBS-P300 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-3733 RAM, providing capacity for running multiple applications. It includes an M.2 2242 B-Key slot that accommodates either eMMC storage up to 128GB or SATA storage, along with an M.2 2230 E-Key slot for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth devices.

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EBS-P300 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device offers diverse connectivity, including one 2.5GbE Ethernet port, one 1GbE Ethernet port, two USB 3.2 ports, and two COM ports (RS-232/422/485). It also features two HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.0 and one HDMI 1.4) for flexible display options.

Designed for challenging conditions, the EBS-P300 has a fanless, compact form factor measuring 137mm x 81mm x 40mm and is capable of operating reliably in temperatures from -20°C to 60°C and humidity levels of 10-95% at 40°C. Its robust construction and options for DIN-rail or wall mounting make it suitable for various industrial installations.


ASUS IoT EBS-P300
(click image to enlarge)

The device integrates TPM 2.0 (Infineon SLB 96xx) for enhanced security of sensitive data and applications. It supports multiple operating systems, including Windows 10 64-bit, Windows IoT Enterprise, Ubuntu, RedHat Enterprise, Fedora Workstation, and OpenSUSE. Additional functionality is provided by the ASUS IoT Suite, which includes tools for hardware monitoring, power scheduling, fan control, and a watchdog timer.

Specifications listed for the Asus EBS-P300 include:

  • Memory:
    • Up to 8 GB LPDDR4x-3733 (one SODIMM slot)
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x HDMI 2.0 port
    • 1x HDMI 1.4 port
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 2230 E-Key for Wi-Fi/BT device
    • 1x M.2 2242 B-Key supports SATA storage
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port by Intel I226-IT
    • 1x Gigabit Ethernet port by Intel I210-IT
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x COM: RS-232/422/485 port
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 3.2 ports
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20° to 60°C
  • Power:
    • 12 – 24V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 137 x 81 x 40mm
    • DIN-Rail
    • Wall-mount

Further information

The EBS-P300 is available for purchase at $413.00 on the ASUS online store.

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