ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

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ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Based on the official datasheets, the main difference between the two models lies in the processor. The C5153ES-IM-AA is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 235U, featuring a base frequency of 2.0 GHz and a turbo boost of up to 4.9 GHz. In contrast, the C7156ES-IM-AA uses the higher-end Intel Core Ultra 7 265U, which operates at a 2.1 GHz base frequency and reaches up to 5.3 GHz turbo.

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235U : 12C (2P + 8E + 2 LP-E)/14T (up to 4.90 GHz), 12 MB cache, Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores, up to 2.05 GHz), 15W base TDP

: 12C (2P + 8E + 2 LP-E)/14T (up to 4.90 GHz), 12 MB cache, Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores, up to 2.05 GHz), 15W base TDP 265U: 12C/14T (up to 5.30 GHz), 12 MB cache, Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores, up to 2.10 GHz), 15W base TDP

It also appears that both processors include a 12 TOPS NPU (Intel AI Boost), though ASUS has not specified whether NPU functionality is supported or accessible on these motherboards.

Both models support up to 64GB of DDR5 6400 MHz SO-DIMM memory and feature three M.2 slots: one for NVMe SSDs (M key), one for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules (E key), and one for LTE or 5G connectivity (B key). A Nano-SIM slot is also integrated on-board.