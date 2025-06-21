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ASUS Broadens Its 3.5″ SBC Lineup with New Intel Core Ultra Models

Jun 20, 2025 — by Giorgio Mendoza 369 views

ASUS IoT has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers, the C5153ES-IM-AA and C7156ES-IM-AA, both based on Intel Core Ultra processors. According to ASUS, these boards are designed for embedded and industrial use cases, offering high performance, wide input voltage support from 9 to 36 volts, and multiple expansion options.

Based on the official datasheets, the main difference between the two models lies in the processor. The C5153ES-IM-AA is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 5 235U, featuring a base frequency of 2.0 GHz and a turbo boost of up to 4.9 GHz. In contrast, the C7156ES-IM-AA uses the higher-end Intel Core Ultra 7 265U, which operates at a 2.1 GHz base frequency and reaches up to 5.3 GHz turbo.

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  • 235U: 12C (2P + 8E + 2 LP-E)/14T (up to 4.90 GHz), 12 MB cache, Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores, up to 2.05 GHz), 15W base TDP
  • 265U: 12C/14T (up to 5.30 GHz), 12 MB cache, Intel Graphics (4 Xe cores, up to 2.10 GHz), 15W base TDP

It also appears that both processors include a 12 TOPS NPU (Intel AI Boost), though ASUS has not specified whether NPU functionality is supported or accessible on these motherboards.

Both models support up to 64GB of DDR5 6400 MHz SO-DIMM memory and feature three M.2 slots: one for NVMe SSDs (M key), one for Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules (E key), and one for LTE or 5G connectivity (B key). A Nano-SIM slot is also integrated on-board.


C5153ES-IM-AA Block Diagram
(click image to enlarge)

Each board supports up to four simultaneous displays via HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (DP Alt Mode), and LVDS or eDP 1.4b. The integrated Intel Xe LPG Graphics supports resolutions up to 5120 × 3200 @ 60 Hz, depending on the output used.

Networking is handled by two RJ-45 ports backed by Intel i219LM (1 GbE) and I226IT (2.5 GbE) controllers. Audio is managed by the Realtek ALC897 codec for high-definition output.


Bela Gem Stereo
(click image to enlarge)

Rear I/O includes HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, and four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Internally, both models offer headers for USB 2.0, serial ports (RS-232/422/485), GPIO, I²C, SMBus, chassis fan, and power management. A TPM header and BIOS-enabled watchdog timer are also included.


Bela Gem Stereo
(click image to enlarge)

In terms of operating system compatibility, ASUS notes support for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, and Ubuntu Linux on both boards.

  • Memory:
    • Up to 64GB DDR5 6400 MHz
    • 2× SO-DIMM slots
  • Storage:
    • 1× SATA Gen 3.0 (up to 6 Gb/s)
    • 1× M.2 M key (PCIe x4) for NVMe SSD
    • 1× M.2 E key (USB 2.0/PCIe x1, CNVi) for WiFi/BT module
    • 1× M.2 B key (USB 2.0/PCIe x1) for LTE/5G module
    • 1× Nano-SIM slot (onboard)
  • Display:
    • 1× HDMI 2.1 (up to 4096 × 2160 @ 60 Hz)
    • 1× DisplayPort 1.4 (up to 5120 × 3200 @ 60 Hz)
    • 1× USB-C with DP 1.4 Alt Mode
    • 1× LVDS / eDP 1.4b (1920 × 1080 @ 60 Hz)
  • Networking:
    • 2× RJ-45 Ethernet Ports
    • 1× Intel i219LM (1 GbE)
    • 1× Intel I226IT (2.5 GbE)
  • USB:
    • 4× USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
    • 1× USB-C (DP 1.4 Alt Mode)
    • 2× USB 2.0 (via internal header)
  • Audio
    • Realtek ALC897 High Definition Audio
    • 1× 4-pin internal speaker header
    • 1× Front panel audio header
  • Internal I/O and Expansion:
    • 1× 40-pin GPIO header (8-bit)
    • 1× I²C header (4-pin)
    • 1× SMBus header (4-pin)
    • 2× Serial headers (RS-232/422/485 support)
    • 1× COM RS232 ring/5V/12V select jumper (6-pin)
  • Other Features:
    • 1× COM debug header (3-pin)
    • 1× AT/ATX select jumper (2-pin)
    • 1× System panel header (4-pin)
    • 1× Chassis fan connector (4-pin)
    • 1× Chassis intrusion header (2-pin)
    • 1× SATA power header (4-pin)
    • 1× LVDS panel power select jumper (3-pin)
  • Security:
    • 1× SPI TPM header
  • Power:
    • DC input: 9–36V (via 4-pin wafer connector)
    • Power Mode: AT / ATX (jumper selectable)
    • Watchdog Timer: BIOS-enabled
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 60°C
  • Mechanical:
    • 3.5″ SBC
    • 146 mm × 105 mm
  • Certifications:
    • CE, FCC, BSMI, VCCI, ISED, EN62368
    • RoHS / REACH Compliant

Further Information

ASUS has not announced pricing for the C5153ES-IM-AA or the C7156ES-IM-AA, but product pages are already available for more detailed specifications and documentation.

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