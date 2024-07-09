All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors

Jul 8, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 113 views

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

The IMB-A8000 motherboard is engineered around the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series APU, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, utilizing cutting-edge 4nm process technology. This motherboard is designed to power edge AI applications, boasting integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and XNDA Neural Processing Unit which deliver AI inferencing capabilities up to 16 TOPs.

It supports dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz memory up to 96GB, ensuring high-performance and responsiveness in demanding scenarios.

IMB-A8000 Interfaces
Connectivity is a key feature of the IMB-A8000, which includes four USB 3.2 Gen2, four USB 2.0 ports, and five COM ports. It offers robust network connectivity with one 2.5G LAN and one 1G LAN port. For display options, the motherboard supports quad 4K displays via four DP 1.4a outputs.

The motherboard also offers flexible storage options with one M.2 Key M and two SATA3 ports, alongside advanced expansion capabilities including PCIe x8 (Gen4) and additional M.2 slots. It operates reliably in a wide temperature range from -20ºC to 70ºC and includes a lockable DC jack for stable power supply.

IMB-A1002 Block Diagram
The IMB-A1002 motherboard steps up with the AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series APU, which can handle up to 12 cores and 24 threads. This motherboard also incorporates integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and is compatible with the AM5 Socket using the B650 chipset. It supports up to 65W power and dual-channel DDR5-5200MHz memory up to 64GB.

This motherboard provides extensive display and storage capabilities, supporting quad 4K displays through three DP 1.2 and one eDP 1.4b ports. It also includes robust storage solutions with one M.2 Key M and two SATA3 ports. Expansion options are versatile with one PCIe x16 (Gen5) and additional M.2 slots.

IMB-A1002 Interfaces
For connectivity, it features dual Gigabit LAN and multiple USB ports, ensuring comprehensive options for various industrial needs. Like the IMB-A8000, it is built to withstand harsh temperatures ranging from -20ºC to 70ºC and includes enhanced security with onboard TPM 2.0.

IMB-A8000 & IMB-A1002 Motherboards
Further information

ASRock Industrial has not disclosed the pricing for these motherboards. However, more information can be found on the product pages for the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002, which are now available online.

