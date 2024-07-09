ASRock Unveils New Mini-ITX Motherboards with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 Processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock Industrial has recently introduced the IMB-A8000 and IMB-A1002 industrial motherboards, equipped with AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000/7000 series processors. These motherboards are engineered to enhance performance and reliability for edge AI applications across various sectors, including smart manufacturing, robotic control, machine vision, and smart retail.

The IMB-A8000 motherboard is engineered around the AMD Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series APU, featuring up to 8 cores and 16 threads, utilizing cutting-edge 4nm process technology. This motherboard is designed to power edge AI applications, boasting integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and XNDA Neural Processing Unit which deliver AI inferencing capabilities up to 16 TOPs.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



It supports dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz memory up to 96GB, ensuring high-performance and responsiveness in demanding scenarios.