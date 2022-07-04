All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASRock unveils Edge AIoT Platform based on Alder Lake “S” processors

Jul 3, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 196 views

ASRock released the iEPF-9010S and the iEP-9010E as part of their Edge Artificial IoT Server platforms. These AIoT servers are equipped with Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors along with extensive I/O peripherals and wide RF connectivity, including 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi6E, BT 5.2 and even 5G.

Both models feature Intel’s 12th generation Core processors (R680E Chipset) with support for up to 16 cores and 24 threads. According to ASRock, both series also offer an upgraded memory capacity by combining up to four SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz for a total of 128GB. 

ASRock Edge AIoT Platform
(click image to enlarge)

The iEPF-9010S/iEP-9010E Series provide up to five 2.5 GbE LAN ports (2 w/ PoE support, 1 w/ TSN/TCC support), two Nano SIM card slots, one M.2 Key B for 4G/5G, one Key E for Wi-Fi 6E/BT 5.2 and two mini-PCIe slots.

I/O peripherals supported by these two devices consist of one USB 2.0, six USB 3.2. Ports, six COM ports, eight DIs/DOs and PCIe x16. The display interface is equipped with one DisplayPort, one HDMI and VGA. 

iEPF-9010S-EY4 Series
(click image to enlarge)

From the datasheets, the main differences between these two models are that the iEPF-9010S Series is equipped with flexible expansion slots to fit different graphic card configurations via one PCIe x16 or two PCIe x8 and two PCIe x4.

iEP-9010E Series
(click image to enlarge)

To ensure robustness, both server devices support a wide operating temperature range (-40°C to 75°C, 35W CPU) and offer protection against OV, UV, OC, reverse protection and up to 80 volts surges. ASRock also mentioned the design of these products provide shock and vibration resistance to ensure continuous operation in harsh environments.

Specifications listed for the iEP-9010E  include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel 12th Gen Core Processors with R680E Chipset
    • Intel UHD Graphics 
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 128GB Dual Channel SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz (ECC supported)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2280) with Gen4/Gen3 x4 for NVMe SSD
    • 4x SATA3 (6Gb/s), support RAID 0/1/5/10 
    • 4x 2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray 
    • 1x Type II socket (Shared with SATA3)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x VGA (up 1920×1200 @60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC897, HD Audio
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 5x 2.5G RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 2x Nano SIM Card slot (1 via Mini PCIe, 1 via M.2 Key B)
    • 8x SMA connector hole
    • 1x M.2 (Key E, 2230) with CNVI/PCIe Gen3 x1
    • 1x USB2.0 for Wi-Fi/BT module
  • USB:
    • 6x USB 3.2 Gen2x1
    • 1x USB2.0 internal connector w/ lock function
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 Key M, 1x M.2 Key B, 
    • 1x M.2 Key E, 2x Mini PCIe 　
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS232/422/485
    • 2x RS232
    • 8DIs/8DOs 
  • Power:
    • 9V to 36V VDC with Ignition control
    • Remote power on/off switch
    • 80V Surge Protection, OVP, UVP, OCP and reverse protection
    • Ignition Power Input w/ 13-mode condition
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C (35W CPU)
    • -40°C to 50°C (46W-65W CPU)
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 & Linux  
  • Dimensions:
    • 202(W) x 244(D) x 108.7mm(H) 
    • Aluminum heatsink + Metal chassis 
    • Weight – 6.5kg

Specifications listed for the iEPF-9010S-EY4 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Intel 12th Gen Core Processors with R680E Chipset
    • Intel UHD Graphics 
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 128GB Dual Channel SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz (ECC supported)
    • 1x M.2 (Key M, 2280) with Gen4/Gen3 x4 for NVMe SSD
    • 4x SATA3 (6Gb/s), support RAID 0/1/5/10 
    • 4x 2.5″ HDD/SSD Tray 
    • 1x Type II socket (Shared with SATA3)
  • Display:
    • 1x DisplayPort 1.4a (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x HDMI 2.0b (up to 4096×2160 @60Hz)
    • 1x VGA (up 1920×1200 @60Hz)
  • Audio:
    • Realtek ALC897, HD Audio
    • 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out
  • Connectivity:
    • 5x 2.5G RJ45 LAN ports 
    • 2x Nano SIM Card slot (1 via Mini PCIe, 1 via M.2 Key B)
    • 8x SMA connector hole
    • 1x M.2 (Key E, 2230) with CNVI/PCIe Gen3 x1
    • 1x USB2.0 for Wi-Fi/BT module
  • USB:
    • 6x USB 3.2 Gen2x1
    • 1x USB2.0 internal connector w/ lock function
  • Expansion:
    • 1x PCIe x16 (PCIe Gen4) or 2x PCIe x8,  2x PCIe x4　
    • 1x M.2 Key M, 1x M.2 Key B,
    • 1x M.2 Key E, 2x Mini PCIe
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 4x RS232/422/485
    • 2x RS232
    • 8DIs/8DOs 
  • Power:
    • 9V to 36V VDC with Ignition control
    • Remote power on/off switch
    • 80V Surge Protection, OVP, UVP, OCP and reverse protection
    • Ignition Power Input w/ 13-mode condition
  • Operating temperature:
    • -40°C to 70°C (35W CPU)
    • -40°C to 50°C (46W-65W CPU)
  • OS:
    • Windows 10 & Linux  
  • Dimensions:
    • 202 (W) x 290 (D) x 209.3mm (H)
    • Aluminum heatsink + Metal chassis 
    • Weight – 10kg

 Further information

There is no information regarding price or availability for both series. Refer to ASRock’s product page for more details. 

