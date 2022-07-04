ASRock unveils Edge AIoT Platform based on Alder Lake “S” processors

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ASRock released the iEPF-9010S and the iEP-9010E as part of their Edge Artificial IoT Server platforms. These AIoT servers are equipped with Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors along with extensive I/O peripherals and wide RF connectivity, including 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi6E, BT 5.2 and even 5G.

Both models feature Intel’s 12th generation Core processors (R680E Chipset) with support for up to 16 cores and 24 threads. According to ASRock, both series also offer an upgraded memory capacity by combining up to four SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz for a total of 128GB.

