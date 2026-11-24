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ASRock Industrial has announced the RBK-100 Robotics-in-a-Box, an integrated development platform combining an Intel Core Ultra X7-powered mini PC with a pair of six-axis robotic arms and an RGB-D camera. The system runs Debian 13 and includes AiRoboStarter software for data collection, AI model training, and robotic manipulation.

Centered around ASRock Industrial’s NUC BOX-358H, the RBK-100 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H processor. According to the product announcement, the standard configuration includes 32GB of DDR5 memory, while the Advanced version provides 64GB. Both configurations feature a 512GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 SSD for local storage.

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Intel Core Ultra X7 358H — 16C/16T (4P + 8E + 4 LP-E, up to 4.8GHz); 18MB cache, Intel Arc B390 graphics (12 Xe-cores, up to 2.5GHz), 50 TOPS NPU.



NUC BOX-358H front panel

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For robotic manipulation, the kit includes a 6-DOF leader-and-follower robotic arm set and an RGB-D camera for capturing color and depth information. Additional components include mounting accessories, a four-port USB hub with auxiliary 5V power input, and six soft cubes for manipulation experiments.

Connectivity between the NUC BOX-358H and the robotic arms is handled through USB and USB-C interfaces, while the RGB-D camera uses USB 3.2 Gen2. Additional USB connections accommodate a wrist-mounted camera and peripherals such as a keyboard and mouse.



NUC BOX-358H rear panel

(click image to enlarge)

Preinstalled AiRoboStarter software runs on Debian 13 and supports demonstration recording, dataset review, AI model training, and robot skill execution. Supported model workflows include Action Chunking Transformer (ACT) and Pi0.5, with SmolVLA support planned for a future release.

Available with the 64GB Advanced configuration, AiRoboStarter Advanced extends the platform with agentic AI capabilities. These include speech-to-text, text-to-speech, large language models, visual perception, object detection, web search, custom APIs, and integration with trained robotic skills.



RBK-100 banner

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For practical applications, the platform supports experimentation with pick-and-place operations, object handling, and learned robotic behaviors. Its leader-follower arrangement allows users to collect manipulation demonstrations and develop models that reproduce those actions through the robotic hardware.

Further Information

ASRock Industrial announced the RBK-100 today but did not disclose pricing or availability details.