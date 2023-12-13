ASROCK reveals AI Mini PCs with up to 16 NPU TOPs performance

ASROCK reveals AI Mini PCs with up to 16 NPU TOPs performanceDec 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 185 views
ASRock Industrial announces the innovative 4X4 BOX 8040 Series Mini PCs and Motherboard Series integrating AMD Ryzen Series APUs with AI capabilities. The CPU also includes 16 TOPS NPU, support for dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory among other features.
The new two ASRock Mini PCs incorporate any of the following AMD Ryzen processors with TSMC 4nm FinFET technology:
- Ryzen 5 8640U — 6C/12T, (3.5GHz – 4.9GHz); 6MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 760M, 8 Graphics Core Count (up to 2600MHz); 28W TDP
- Ryzen 7 8840U — 8C/16T, (3.3GHz – 5.1GHz); 8MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 780M, 12 Graphics Core Count (up to 2700MHz); 28W TDP