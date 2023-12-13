All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
ASROCK reveals AI Mini PCs with up to 16 NPU TOPs performance

Dec 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 185 views

ASRock Industrial announces the innovative 4X4 BOX 8040 Series Mini PCs and Motherboard Series integrating AMD Ryzen Series APUs with AI capabilities. The CPU also includes 16 TOPS NPU, support for dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz memory among other features.

The new two ASRock Mini PCs incorporate any of the following AMD Ryzen processors with TSMC 4nm FinFET technology: 

  • Ryzen 5 8640U6C/12T, (3.5GHz – 4.9GHz); 6MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 760M, 8 Graphics Core Count (up to 2600MHz); 28W TDP
  • Ryzen 7 8840U8C/16T, (3.3GHz – 5.1GHz); 8MB L2 Cache, 16MB L3 Cache; Radeon 780M, 12 Graphics Core Count (up to 2700MHz); 28W TDP


4X4 BOX 8040 Series dual storage
(click image to enlarge)

The 4X4 BOX-8640U integrates AMD Radeon Graphics, offering impressive visual capabilities. It supports 4K resolution on HDMI 1.4b and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs, enabling up to four displays simultaneously. The audio interface features Realtek ALC256 for high-definition sound, enhancing the overall multimedia experience.


4X4 BOX 8040 Series interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

For connectivity, the model includes dual Ethernet ports with varying speeds, Realtek RTL8125BG (up to 2500 Mbps) and Realtek RTL8111H (up to 1000 Mbps). The front I/O ports include USB 3.2 Gen2, USB4 supporting DisplayPort output, and an audio jack. The rear I/O has HDMI, Ethernet, USB 2.0 ports, and a DC jack for power.


ASROCK 4X4 BOX 8040 Series
(click image to enlarge)

The storage options are expansive, featuring dual M.2 slots with PCIe Gen4x4 support, catering to SSDs. The device also includes a Watchdog Timer for system stability and customizable power-on settings to cater to different user needs.

Operating system compatibility includes Windows 10 and 11, with AMD FW TPM for enhanced security. The unit has passed CE and FCC certifications, ensuring compliance with industry standards.

Specifications listed for the 4X4 BOX 8040 Series include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 96GB Dual Channel DDR5 5600 MHz
    • 2x 262-pin SO-DIMM
  • Display:
    • 2x HDMI 1.4b
  • Audio:
    • 1x Headphone & mic jack
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 1 Gigabit LAN
    • 1x 2.5 Gigabit LAN
    • 1x Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax + BT 5.2
  • Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 (KEY M, 2242/2280) w/ PCIe Gen4x4 for SSD
    • 1x M.2 (KEY M, 2242) w/ PCIe Gen4x4 for SSD
  • USB:
    • 2x USB 2.0
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A)
    • 2x USB4 (Supports DP1.4a display output)
  • Power:
    • 12V to 24V (via DC-In Jack)
  • Operating Temperature:
    • 0ºC to  40ºC
  • Mechanical:
    • 117.5 x 110.0 x 49mm
    • VESA mount

Further information

ASRock Industrial hasn’t revealed the prices for any of these devices, but the product page can be found here. Additional details can be found on the product announcement.

LinuxGizmos related posts:

