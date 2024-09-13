ASRock Industrial SBC-374: A Versatile Platform Accommodating Meteor Lake-PS Intel Processors

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The ASRock Industrial SBC-374 is a robust single board computer designed for embedded applications. It features Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) on an LGA 1851 socket and is supported by an AMI SPI BIOS with secure flash options, suitable for demanding tasks in secure environments.

According to the product specifications, the SBC-374 supports Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) with a maximum TDP of 45W. It accommodates up to 48GB of single-channel DDR5 RAM at 5600 MHz through a 262-pin SO-DIMM, delivering the substantial memory bandwidth required for data-intensive operations.