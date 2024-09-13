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ASRock Industrial SBC-374: A Versatile Platform Accommodating Meteor Lake-PS Intel Processors

Sep 12, 2024 — by Giorgio Mendoza 266 views

The ASRock Industrial SBC-374 is a robust single board computer designed for embedded applications. It features Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) on an LGA 1851 socket and is supported by an AMI SPI BIOS with secure flash options, suitable for demanding tasks in secure environments.

According to the product specifications, the SBC-374 supports Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) with a maximum TDP of 45W. It accommodates up to 48GB of single-channel DDR5 RAM at 5600 MHz through a 262-pin SO-DIMM, delivering the substantial memory bandwidth required for data-intensive operations.

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SBC-374 interfaces
(click image to enlarge)

The device features Intel Xe LPG Graphics, enabling configurations for quad-display outputs. It includes an HDMI 2.1 TMDS and two DisplayPort 1.4a outputs (one from Type-C), each supporting resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz. Additionally, a shared connector for LVDS and eDP provides flexible display options, supporting up to 1920 x 1200 at 60Hz for LVDS and up to 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz for eDP.

Connectivity features on the SBC-374 are comprehensive, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, multiple USB 3.2, and USB 2.0 ports, alongside two COM (RS-232/422/485) ports for serial communication.


SBC-374
(click image to enlarge)

The SBC-374 also features two Ethernet ports: LAN1 equipped with Intel I226V supporting speeds up to 2500 Mbps, and LAN2 with Intel I219LM supporting up to 1000 Mbps and Intel vPro technology. Additionally, it includes M.2 slots for SSD and wireless module expansions.

Integrating a TPM 2.0 onboard IC and supporting Intel vPro technology, the SBC-374 provides secure hardware-based data protection and management features. It operates on a 12 – 28V DC input and features a power configuration that supports both AT and ATX modes, enhancing its adaptability across various power environments.

Specifications listed for the SBC-374 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 48GB DDR5, 5600 MHz
    • 1x SATA 3 (6Gb/s)
  • Display:
    • 1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
    • 2x DP 1.4a
    • LVDS  or eDP
  •  Expansion:
    • 1x M.2 M key 2280
    • 1x M.2 E key 2230
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 2.5GbE LAN port
    • 1x GbE LAN port
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 2x COM
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2
    • 6x USB 2.0
  • Other Features:
    • TPM 2.0
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 70°C
  • Power:
    • 12 – 28V DC
  • Mechanical:
    • 14.7 x 10.2 x 2.77 cm

Further information

The SBC-374 product page does not include pricing information, refer to the ASRock Industrial website for more information.

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