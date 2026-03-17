ASRock AI BOX-A395 Runs Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Up to 128GB LPDDR5x

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ASRock Industrial has announced the AI BOX-A395, a compact system based on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 platform. The system integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU resources within a single enclosure and is intended for local inference, content creation, and engineering workloads.

The platform combines a Zen 5-based CPU with up to 16 cores and 32 threads, integrated AMD Radeon 8060S graphics, and an AMD XDNA 2 NPU rated for up to 50 TOPS. The system supports both Windows 11 and Linux operating systems.

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Memory is provided through onboard LPDDR5x with configurations up to 128GB at 8000 MT/s. The unified memory architecture allows system memory to be shared with the GPU, with up to 96GB available for graphics workloads. This configuration is intended to support larger datasets and models running locally without discrete accelerators.



AI BOX-A395 dimensions

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The AI BOX-A395 is positioned for local inference of large language models and related workloads. Vendor materials reference models such as Llama, Mistral, DeepSeek, Qwen, Gemma, and Phi using 4-bit to 16-bit quantization methods (for example, via llama.cpp), indicating support for running quantized models on-device.



AI BOX-A395 peripherals

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The system provides multiple high-speed interfaces, including two USB4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 ports. Networking includes dual Ethernet with one 10GbE and one 2.5GbE controller, supporting high-throughput data transfer for local processing workflows. Wireless connectivity is available through an M.2 Key E slot with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.



AI BOX-A395

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Display connectivity includes two HDMI 2.1 outputs and DisplayPort 2.1 via USB-C, supporting up to four displays with resolutions up to 8K. Storage is provided through two M.2 Key M slots (2242/2280) with PCIe Gen4 x4 support and RAID 0/1 capability.

Thermal management uses a six heat pipe design with a copper base and airflow optimization. The system operates with a configurable power envelope including a 160W short-term boost (Fast PPT), 140W sustained limit (Slow PPT), and a 120W TDP.

Specifications listed for the AI BOX-A395 include:

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (Strix Halo) Up to 16× Zen 5 CPU cores / 32 threads Boost frequency up to 5.1 GHz

AI Acceleration: AMD XDNA 2 NPU Up to 50 TOPS

Graphics: AMD Radeon 8060S integrated graphics Up to 40 compute units (RDNA 3.5 architecture)

Memory: Onboard LPDDR5x Up to 128 GB

Storage: 2× M.2 Key M (2242/2280) PCIe Gen4 x4 RAID 0 / RAID 1 support

Display: 2× HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 2.1 (via USB-C / USB4)

Networking: 1× 10GbE (Marvell AQC113)

1× 2.5GbE (Realtek RTL8125BG)

Wireless: 1× M.2 Key E slot

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

Bluetooth 5.4

Audio: Realtek ALC897 High Definition Audio 1× Mic-in 1× Line-out

Expansion: 1× M.2 Key E (Wi-Fi module) 2× M.2 Key M (storage)

USB: 2× USB4 (Type-C, supports DisplayPort 2.1)

1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (supports DisplayPort 2.1)

2× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

2× USB 2.0

Security: TPM 2.0 onboard

Watchdog Timer: 256 programmable intervals

Power: AC input: 100–240 V, 50/60 Hz (400 W PSU) AT / ATX power modes supported

Thermal / Power Envelope: 120 W TDP 140 W sustained (Slow PPT) 160 W short-term boost (Fast PPT)

Operating temperature: 0°C to 40°C

Mechanical: Aluminum enclosure 200 × 100 × 232 mm 2.8 kg



Further Information

The AI BOX-A395 is offered as a fan-cooled barebone system. Pricing and availability have not been disclosed.