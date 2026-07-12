armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer

Twitter/X Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

F&S Elektronik Systeme GmbH has showcased the armStone MX8ULP, a Pico-ITX single board computer based on the NXP i.MX 8ULP processor. The 100 × 72 mm platform targets industrial, IoT, and human-machine interface applications, combining low-power processing, real-time capabilities, and multiple connectivity options.

The armStone MX8ULP integrates the NXP i.MX 8ULP SoC, which combines two Arm Cortex-A35 application cores running at up to 800MHz, a Cortex-M33 real-time core operating at 216MHz, and a HiFi4 DSP running at up to 600MHz.

The processor also includes integrated 2D/3D graphics acceleration and NXP EdgeLock Secure Enclave security features for embedded applications requiring additional protection mechanisms.

— ADVERTISEMENT —





armStone MX8ULP block diagram

(click image to enlarge)

The SBC is currently listed in the samples stage and is available in multiple configurations. Depending on the variant, the board includes up to 2GB LPDDR4 memory, up to 8GB eMMC storage, and optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

The armStone MX8ULP includes a range of interfaces for industrial and embedded deployments. Connectivity options include four USB 2.0 host ports, one USB Type-C OTG port, a 100Mbps Ethernet interface, CAN with an optional transceiver, RS485, UART, SPI, and I2C.



armStone MX8ULP side view

(click image to enlarge)

Additional expansion is available through a 66-pin feature connector, which provides access to GPIO, PWM, serial interfaces, analog inputs, SPI, I2C, CAN, and audio signals. A general-purpose connector is also available for connecting external peripherals such as sensors and controllers.

Optional wireless connectivity is provided through a u-blox module supporting IEEE 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. When enabled, the wireless module shares resources with certain onboard interfaces, including the microSD card slot and one UART connection.



armStone MX8ULP bottom view

(click image to enlarge)

The armStone MX8ULP supports embedded display applications through MIPI-DSI and LVDS interfaces. The native MIPI-DSI interface provides four lanes and supports displays up to 1920 × 1080 resolution at 60fps. A DSI-to-LVDS converter option enables dual-link LVDS displays with the same maximum resolution.

For vision applications, the board includes a two-lane MIPI-CSI camera interface with additional control signals and I2C connectivity for compatible camera modules.



armStone MX8ULP top view

(click image to enlarge)

F&S provides a Yocto-based Linux environment for the armStone MX8ULP, including U-Boot, a Linux 6.6 kernel, and a board support package for the Cortex-M33 processor. The Cortex-M33 core can be used with FreeRTOS or bare-metal applications for real-time workloads and power-sensitive tasks.

The company also provides a Fedora 40-based VirtualBox development environment with pre-installed toolchains, required system packages, cross-compilation support, and Qt development workflows.

Further Information

For initial development, F&S offers the armStone MX8ULP starter kit for €300 excluding tax, with platform availability planned through 2038.