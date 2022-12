ARMedONE Cluster board supports up to 28x Popular Computer Modules

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ARMedOne is a carrier board in E-ATX form-factor that can handle popular SO-DIMM computer modules like the Raspberry Pi CM3/CM4, Jetson Nano/Xavier/TX2 NX, NXP iMX8, etc. The product is expected to be released around mid-December 2022 on Kickstarter.

The ARMedOne is a PC/Server mainboard capable of housing up to 28 computer modules from Raspberry Pi, NVIDIA or any other as long as it’s SO-DIMM compatible (3.3V, 5V or 12V). The mainboard is featured in a E-ATX form-factor (~305 × 330mm) so it’s expected to fit in most E-ATX PC cases or even in Rack-server to deliver high-computing performance within constrained dimensions.