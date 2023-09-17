Armbian September news & DietPi late August news

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Earlier this month, Armbian OS 23.08 (codename Colobus) was announced with support for various new devices including the Khadas VIM1S, VIM4, TI AM26, and Lichee Pi 4A. Similarly, DietPi announced support for the Orange Pi 5 Plus and enhancements for other boards.

Armbian:

Armbian is an open-source OS based on Linux designed specifically for ARM-based single-board computers (SBCs). It provides a lightweight and customizable environment for SBCs, allowing users to run various applications and services on devices such as the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, etc. Refer to the Armbian GitHub to see what devices are supported.

In their latest announcement, Armbian is expanding device support to include Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, TI AM26, and Lichee Pi 4A, making their platform even more versatile.

Users of Banana Pi M5 and M2PRO can expect improved stability and performance, while ThinkPad X13s has been transformed into a highly usable device thanks to recent updates. Additionally, thermal support for Opi4 has been resolved, addressing issues during high-load operations.