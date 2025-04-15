Armbian Introduces Optimized Cloud Images for x86 and aarch64 Deployments

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Armbian has expanded its support for cloud infrastructure with a new line of dedicated cloud images designed for generic x86 and aarch64 platforms. These images are tailored for performance, efficiency, and streamlined deployment in virtualized and cloud-native environments.

The new Armbian cloud image set aims to meet the growing demand for lightweight and reliable Linux systems in virtual machines, containers, and cloud platforms. Key features include rapid boot times, minimal image size, and out-of-the-box Docker support.

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One of the main enhancements is a significantly reduced boot time, reaching speeds as fast as 1 to 2 seconds depending on the cloud platform. This is achieved by removing non-essential components such as firmware packages and unused hardware drivers, resulting in a lean and focused build. The images are compatible with major providers including AWS, Azure, and QEMU-based hypervisors.

Each cloud image is built around a minimal Debian Bookworm or Ubuntu Noble user space. Image size is kept compact, approximately 700MB in uncompressed QCOW2 format, making it well suited for deployments with limited resources. Built-in support for ZRAM improves memory utilization, especially in resource-constrained environments.

Armbian also includes its standard armbian-config utility, allowing users to manage and customize configurations easily from a terminal interface. Docker support is pre-installed, enabling immediate deployment of containerized workloads.

The cloud images are available in two formats: QCOW2 for use with KVM or QEMU environments, and Hyper-V optimized images for Azure. These images can be downloaded from Armbian’s official website:

x86 QCOW2 Images : Bookworm Noble

: ARM64 QCOW2 Images : Bookworm Noble

: x86 Azure (Hyper-V) Images : Bookworm Noble

: ARM64 Azure (Hyper-V) Images : Bookworm Noble

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Users who require customized configurations or branded deployments can use the official Armbian build framework to create their own images, allowing them to tailor packages, system behavior, and visual identity to meet specific project requirements.