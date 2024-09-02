Armbian 24.8 Yelt: Advancing Stability and Performance with New Features and Expanded Support

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Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.

Armbian:

Armbian is an open-source operating system based on Linux, specifically designed for ARM-based single-board computers. It offers a lightweight and customizable environment, allowing users to run various applications and services on devices like the Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, and many others.

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Key Highlights of Armbian 24.8 Yelt

RK3588 Boot Loader Upgrades : The latest bootloader upgrades for RK3588 hardware enhance system stability, ensuring a more reliable experience for users across various supported devices.

: The latest bootloader upgrades for RK3588 hardware enhance system stability, ensuring a more reliable experience for users across various supported devices. 4K60p Video Acceleration : Armbian 24.8 Yelt introduces 4K60p video acceleration support for Gnome and KDE desktop builds, providing smoother and more visually appealing graphics for high-resolution displays.

: Armbian 24.8 Yelt introduces 4K60p video acceleration support for Gnome and KDE desktop builds, providing smoother and more visually appealing graphics for high-resolution displays. Kernel Update to 6.10.y : All kernels have been updated to version 6.10.y, bringing improved performance, essential security patches, and broader hardware support to enhance system robustness.

: All kernels have been updated to version 6.10.y, bringing improved performance, essential security patches, and broader hardware support to enhance system robustness. BigTreeTech CB1 Platinum Support : Full support for BigTreeTech CB1 is now available, offering a stable platform for 3D printing projects and other demanding applications.

: Full support for BigTreeTech CB1 is now available, offering a stable platform for 3D printing projects and other demanding applications. Expanded Desktop Options : Armbian 24.8 Yelt offers a variety of desktop environments, including Gnome, XFCE, Cinnamon, and KDE Neon, allowing users to choose the desktop that best fits their workflow and preferences.

: Armbian 24.8 Yelt offers a variety of desktop environments, including Gnome, XFCE, Cinnamon, and KDE Neon, allowing users to choose the desktop that best fits their workflow and preferences. ZFS 2.2.5 Support : The latest version of ZFS (2.2.5) is now fully supported and optimized for kernel 6.10, enhancing file system reliability and performance.

: The latest version of ZFS (2.2.5) is now fully supported and optimized for kernel 6.10, enhancing file system reliability and performance. Long-Term Support (LTS) : Armbian remains committed to providing long-term support for older devices such as the Odroid C1, NanoPi NEO, BPi M1, ClearFog, Helios64, and TinkerBoard, ensuring they remain functional and up-to-date with the latest improvements.

: Armbian remains committed to providing long-term support for older devices such as the Odroid C1, NanoPi NEO, BPi M1, ClearFog, Helios64, and TinkerBoard, ensuring they remain functional and up-to-date with the latest improvements. ThinkPad X13s Enhancements : Specific upgrades have been introduced to enhance the compatibility and performance of ThinkPad X13s with Armbian, catering to the needs of professionals using this hardware.

: Specific upgrades have been introduced to enhance the compatibility and performance of ThinkPad X13s with Armbian, catering to the needs of professionals using this hardware. 3D Support on Debian-Based Systems : With this release, 3D acceleration is now available on Debian-based Armbian builds, significantly improving the overall user experience for graphics-intensive applications.

: With this release, 3D acceleration is now available on Debian-based Armbian builds, significantly improving the overall user experience for graphics-intensive applications. New Board Support : Armbian 24.8 Yelt expands its hardware support to include new boards such as the Libre Alta and Solitude, Radxa E25, Rock 5C, RISCV64 BananaPi F3, and more, broadening the range of compatible devices.

: Armbian 24.8 Yelt expands its hardware support to include new boards such as the Libre Alta and Solitude, Radxa E25, Rock 5C, RISCV64 BananaPi F3, and more, broadening the range of compatible devices. Deprecation and Cleanup : This update involves significant code cleanup and the deprecation of outdated support, moving towards mainline-only support for many devices. This strategy ensures a leaner, more efficient codebase.

: This update involves significant code cleanup and the deprecation of outdated support, moving towards mainline-only support for many devices. This strategy ensures a leaner, more efficient codebase. Ubuntu Noble Testing Phase: Ubuntu Noble is entering its final testing phase as a build host supported target, bringing the project closer to a full release.

Focus on Platinum Support and Community Contributions

Armbian’s focus remains on supporting boards with platinum-level support, where hardware vendors actively participate in mitigating development costs and contributing to open-source efforts. For users seeking the most reliable experience, selecting hardware with platinum support is highly recommended.

Armbian continues to be a community-driven project. The development and maintenance of this expansive ecosystem rely heavily on community contributions, whether it’s rewriting documentation, scripting, or reviewing code. Notably, contributors have a chance to win a powerful Intel-based mini PC from Khadas as a token of appreciation according to the latest announcement.

Further information

The full changelog for this release provides detailed information on all kernel updates, security patches, and new features, reinforcing Armbian’s commitment to innovation and community engagement.