ARK Just A Pi carrier board links Raspberry Pi CM5 to autopilot systems

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ARK Electronics has recently featured the ARK Just A Pi, a compact carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5. The board provides USB, Ethernet, CSI camera, UART, PCIe, HDMI, and GPIO connectivity in a small form factor intended for integration with autopilot and embedded systems.

ARK describes the board as a same-form-factor carrier for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, with a built-in Ethernet switch and JST-GH connectors for integration with autopilot systems.

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The carrier also offers limited compatibility with the Compute Module 4, although ARK notes that the MicroSD card slot is only functional when using CM4 Lite or CM5 Lite modules without eMMC.



Just A Pi block diagram

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Connectivity is centered around JST-GH and FFC connectors commonly used in robotics and autopilot setups. The board includes a 6-pin Molex CLIK-Mate power input, multiple 6-pin JST-GH headers for UART, SPI, PWM, and GPIO signals, and a 16-pin FFC connector for PCIe.



Just A Pi top view

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The board also includes dual 22-pin MIPI-CSI camera connectors matching the Raspberry Pi 5 CSI pinout, a Micro HDMI port, a dual-role USB-C port with USB 3.0 support, and a 4-pin JST-GH USB 2.0 connector. A 4-pin JST-SH fan connector follows the Raspberry Pi 5 fan pinout.



Just A Pi bottom view

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Networking is provided through two 4-pin JST-GH Ethernet connectors connected to an onboard 10/100Mbps Ethernet switch. The block diagram identifies the switch as a KSZ8794 device, with the two Ethernet ports routed through magnetics.



Just A Pi peripherals

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Power is supplied through a 6-pin Molex CLIK-Mate connector, with ARK listing a 5V input requirement and a minimum current rating of 2A, depending on attached peripherals. The power connector also exposes I2C signals matching ARK PAB power modules.



Just A Pi + CM5

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The documentation includes a getting-started guide, flashing instructions for CM5 Lite and CM5 eMMC modules, Wi-Fi setup, SSH access, pinout details, a block diagram, and a 3D model.

Further Information

The ARK Just A Pi is listed at $335.00 without a Raspberry Pi CM5 and Pi SD card, or $475.00 with the bundle included. However, both options are currently marked as out of stock.