Arduino compact board equipped 9-axis IMU and supports TinyML

Dec 31, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 358 views

The Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 is an embedded platform featuring the NINA-B306 module (nRF52840 SoC) from u-blox. In addition to wireless support (BL + Zigbee), the new Sense Rev2 combines a 6-axis gyroscope/accelerometer sensor, a 3–axis magnetometer and various other sensors for data acquisition. 

According to the datasheet, the Sense Rev2 integrates the NINA-B306 module which is based on nRF52 SoC series from Nordic Semiconductor.    

  • nRF52840  32-bit Arm Cortex-M4F (up to 64MHz) w/ FPU; 1MB Flash + 256KB RAM 


SoC block diagramnRF52840
(click image to enlarge)

The product page specifies that the 6-axis IMU and other components were replaced from the Rev1 version. For example, the Rev2 has incorporated two IMUs (BMI270 + BMM150), a new temperature/humidity sensor (HS3003), a new microphone (MP34DT06JTR) and a new power supply IC (MP2322).

The Rev2 also includes test points for USB, SWDIO, SWCLK and a VUSB soldering jumper located on the upper side of the Arduino board.  


Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 layout (left) and pinout (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The datasheet for the Rev2 can be found here and the Arduino website has also linked a tutorial to get started with TinyML. Since the Rev2 uses new components, some of the libraries must be changed to interface as well. See the FAQs section on the product page for more info. 


Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 back (left) and front (right)
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the Arduino Nano 33 BLE Sense Rev2 include: 

  • Connectivity:
    • Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth Mesh
    • Thread, Zigbee, Matter
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 14x GPIOs (1x UART, 1x SPI, 1x I2C)
    • 8x ADC input pins (12-bit 200k samples)
    • 5x Analog pins PWM (no DAC)
  • Other Features:
    • 6-axis 16-bit gyroscope & 16-bit accelerometer (BMI270)
    • 3-axis magnetometer (BMM150)
    • Microphone (MP34DT06JTR)
    • Gesture, Light, Proximity, Color sensor (APDS9960)
    • Barometric pressure sensor (LPS22HB)
    • Temperature humidity sensor (HS3003 )
  • USB:
    • 1x Micro-B USB port
  • Software:
    • Arduino IDE, TinyML
  • Power:
    • 3.3V
  • Dimensions:
    • 45 x 18mm

Further information

The Arduino Nano BLE Sense Rev2 is available for $43.50 on the Arduino online Store and for $42.95 on Sparkfun.com

