Arducam launches $30 ToF depth camera for Raspberry Pi devices

Following the launch of the Hawkeye 64MP camera back in April, Arducam has recently launched a low-cost Time of Flight (ToF) camera specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi embedded platform. The operating depth range for this camera spans from 2m (±4cm) to 4m (±2cm) and it can be used in outdoor environments as well.

According to the specifications, the camera module has a resolution up to 120fps. The performance drops depending on the Raspberry Pi device used. For example, the Raspberry Pi 4 and the CM4 can get up to 30fps. The frame rate is halved to 15fps on the Pi Zero 2 W while the Pi 3B can achieve up to 10fps. The Pi Zero is also supported but the resolution drops to 5fps.