Apollo Lake edge AI mini-PCIe offers up to two Myriad X VPUs

Nexcom’s Linux-ready “AIEdge-X 100-VPU” edge AI mini-PC combines an Apollo Lake SoC with up to 2x Myriad X VPUs. Key specs include 2x GbE, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and an M.2 M-key slot.



The fanless, 179.5 x 106 x 37mm AIEdge-X 100-VPU, which follows other AIEdge-X systems such as Nexcom’s larger, 9th Gen Coffee Lake powered AIEdge-X 300, is primarily designed for smart retail applications such as smart signage, automated checkout machines, QSRs (Quick Service Restaurants), drive-thru kiosks, and endless aisles, which refers to online shopping from a brick-and-mortar store. Other applications include license plate recognition, body temperature checking, transit kiosks, and other smart city and edge AI tasks.







AIEdge-X 100-VPU, front and back

More than 300 AIEdge-X 100-VPU systems have already been rolled out in more than 70 supermarkets, with an average of five deployed per store. Each of the mini-PCs are connected to a pair of 4K displays used for display advertising.

Attached IP cameras collect data, and the Intel Movidius Myriad X modules analyze the stream to determine the number of customers, their gender and age, viewer rate per screen, and how long they looked at the screen. Remote management software aggregates the input to help determine the overall value of each advertising location. Nexcom claims the systems have improved sales by 20 percent and had reduced roll-out time from 9x to 5x months, thanks in large part to Intel’s OpenVINO AI development platform for the Myriad X.

The AIEdge-X 100-VPU runs Linux 4.1 or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz/2.3GHz Celeron J3455 with 10W TDP from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The system supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866.

The Myriad X is deployed via a Nexcom “AIBooster” module, presumably via M.2 or mini-PCIe, with a choice of one or two Myriad X VPUs. There is also an M.2 M-key 2242 socket for an SSD.

Major features include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, an RS232/RS422/RS485 port, and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports for up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz. Internal headers provide RS232 and audio line-out, and there are dual antenna holes and optional TPM.

The AIEdge-X 100-VPU ships with a lockable DC jack and internal input header plus an external, 45W adapter with 100VAC to 240VAC input. The system also provides a 19VDC output and a power button with LED. The operating range is variably listed at -5 to 35°C and -5 to 50°C, with 95%, non-condensing humidity tolerance.



Further information

The AIEdge-X 100-VPU appears to be available now, with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and product page.

