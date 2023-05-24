All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AntSDR E200 features ZYNQ FPGA and AD936x chipsets

May 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 221 views

CrowdSupply featured today the new AntSDR E200 software-defined radio (SDR) educational platform optimized for applications involving Wi-Fi, GSM, LTE and other wireless solutions.

The product page shows that there are two AntSDR E200 variants available. However, both variants integrate a Xilinx FPGA from the Zynq-7000 family.

  • XC7Z020-CLG40085k Logic Cells, 53K LUTs, 220 DSP slices, Dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore w/ CoreSight (up to 866 MHz)


AntSDR E200 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The main difference between both variants appears to be the RF Agile transceiver featured. One of the variants comes with the AD9363 (Analog Devices) which operates in the 325MHz to 3.8GHz range and supports channel bandwidths from less than 200KHz to 20MHz.


AntSDR E200 comparison table
(click image to enlarge)

Similarly, the other variant accommodates the AD9361 chipset with channel bandwidth support from less than 200KHz to 56KHz. Its receiver LO (Lower-Oscillator) operates from 70MHz to 6GHz and its transmitter LO operates from 47MHz to 6.0GHz range. 

Microphase has provided Wiki pages for documentation and a GitHub repository for firmware support. Additionally, the AntSDR E200 supports Libiio API and UHD. Refer to the demo above for more details.

   
AntSDR E200 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the AntSDR E200 include: 

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 512MB DDR3
    • 256Mb QSPI flash memory
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x Gigabit LAN port
    • 2x SMA and 2x U.FL connectors
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 8x PL GPIO interfaces
  • Debug:
    • FPGA JTAG connectors
  • Other Features:
    • 40M VCXO and PPS/10M Reference clock input
    • 12-bit ADC and DAC
  • Software:
    • Full Linux system running on the ARM core

Further information

The SDR E200 w/ the 9363 chip costs $299.00 and $499.00 for the variant w/ the 9361 chip. The product page is also offering other accessories such as a compatible case, USB cables, antennas, etc. Orders are estimated to be shipped around September 2023.

One response to “AntSDR E200 features ZYNQ FPGA and AD936x chipsets”

  1. JustARandomGuy says:
    May. 24, 2023 at 1:05 am

    Looks very interesting, I wonder how good will be the software support.
    But I will observe it closely.

Please comment here...