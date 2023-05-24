AntSDR E200 features ZYNQ FPGA and AD936x chipsets

AntSDR E200 features ZYNQ FPGA and AD936x chipsetsMay 23, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 221 views
CrowdSupply featured today the new AntSDR E200 software-defined radio (SDR) educational platform optimized for applications involving Wi-Fi, GSM, LTE and other wireless solutions.
The product page shows that there are two AntSDR E200 variants available. However, both variants integrate a Xilinx FPGA from the Zynq-7000 family.
— ADVERTISEMENT —
- XC7Z020-CLG400 — 85k Logic Cells, 53K LUTs, 220 DSP slices, Dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 MPCore w/ CoreSight (up to 866 MHz)