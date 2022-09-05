Android TV boxes feature Amlogic SoCs and support Android 11.0

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The Tanix X4 and the TX8 Pro are two TV Box devices powered by Amlogic’s SoCs recently launched in the market. Both devices offer similar features including 4K resolution, ethernet and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity.

The Tanix X4 TV Box features the Amlogic S905X4 SoC which combines an ARM-G31 MP2 GPU and a quad-core ARM-A55 processor (up to 2.0GHz). Similarly, the TX8 Pro accommodates the Amlogic S905W2 chipset featuring the same GPU (Mali-G31 MP2) along with a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor (up to 1.8GHz).