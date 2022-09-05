All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Android TV boxes feature Amlogic SoCs and support Android 11.0

Sep 4, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 333 views

The Tanix X4 and the TX8 Pro are two TV Box devices powered by Amlogic’s SoCs recently launched in the market. Both devices offer similar features including 4K resolution, ethernet and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity.

The Tanix X4 TV Box features the Amlogic S905X4 SoC which combines an ARM-G31 MP2 GPU and a quad-core ARM-A55 processor (up to 2.0GHz). Similarly, the TX8 Pro accommodates the Amlogic S905W2 chipset featuring the same GPU (Mali-G31 MP2) along with a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor (up to 1.8GHz). 

TX8 Pro TV Box
Both products come with 4GB of DDR3 RAM and offer similar storage options (32GB, 64GB eMMC). Additionally, both TV boxes include one slot for a Micro SD card for an extra 128GB of storage. 

Dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi is found on these two TV boxes as well as Bluetooth connectivity. The only difference is that the TX8 Pro supports BL 4.2 while the Tanix X4 supports BL 4.1. There is also an RJ45 port with speeds up to 100mbps available in each TV Box.


Tanix X4 TV Box
The rest of the peripherals found on both products are also similar, in this case a USB 3.0, a USB 2.0 and an HDMI 2.1 port as the display interface.

The Tanix X4 supports Android 11 and according to AndroidTVBox.eu the firmware update can be found using this link along with the Amlogic Flash tool. The TX8 Pro seems to already ship with Android 11 but it also seems to support Android 9.0/Android 10.0.

Specifications listed for the TX8 Pro include:

  • Processor System:
    • Amlogic S905W2 SoC, quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A35 processor
    • Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4K AV1, H.265, VP9, [email protected] decoding support
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB DDR3 RAM 
    • 64GB eMMC storage
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 100mbps RJ45 LAN port
    • 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • OS:
    • Android 9, 10, 11
  • Power:
    •  5V/2A DC

Specifications listed for the Tanix X4 include:

  • Processor System:
    • Amlogic S905X4 SoC, quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A55 processor
    • Mali-G31 MP2 GPU with 4K AV1, H.265, VP9, [email protected] decoding support
  • Memory/Storage:
    • Up to 4GB DDR3 RAM 
    • 32GB/64GB eMMC storage
    • 1x Micro SD card slot
  • Display/Audio:
  • Connectivity:
    • 1x 100mbps RJ45 LAN port
    • 2.4G/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 3.0
    • 1x USB 2.0
  • OS:
    • Android 10, 11
  • Power:
    •  5V/2A DC

 Further information

The TX8 Pro is listed for $59.99 on Amazon. There is also an option that includes a mini keyboard for a total cost of $69.99. The Tanix X4 with 64GB eMMC is available for $55.99 while the 32GB model costs $46.49 on AliExpress. 

LinuxGizmos related posts:

