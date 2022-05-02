Anbernic RG503 a Rockchip based handheld game console with a Samsung 4.95” OLED screen

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Anbernic launched a handheld gaming console built around the Rockchip RK3566 Arm processor. The device has a Samsung 4.95” OLED screen. The RG503 was shown as out of stock shortly after its initial release, however they seem back in stock for $150.

The RG503 features the versatile Rockchip RK3566 quad-core 64-bit Cortex A55 processor (up to 1.8GHz) and the Arm Mali-G52 GPU. The specs listed by Anbernic show 1GB of RAM and 16GB GB of internal storage. To compensate, the device features 2x TF slots (up to 512GB) as seen below.

Anbernic RG503 uses the Rockchip RK3566 processor

Anbernic stated that they implemented the same 4.95” (960×544 pixels) OLED display screen as the one used in the PS Vita console. Additionally, there is a HDMI port, an OTG port, a 3.5mm jack input and a USB-C for fast charging.





Anbernic RG503 I/O interfaces

Other features include vibration motors under the joysticks, high fidelity dual speakers and a 3500 mAh Li-Po battery which might last up to 6 hours. The device integrates support for 5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless gaming controllers.

The RG503 supports emuELEC which is a popular operating system designed to run retro games . The company claims that the RG503 can support games from classic consoles such as PSP, N64, GBA, NDS and many others. Furthermore, Anbernic claims that the device offers Kodi support to play movies, music, TV, etc.





Anbernic RG503 Kodi support

The handheld has a sleek design similar to the PS Vita and comes in three colors, blue, black and bronze gray. The console has a “metallic” finish, although the shell material consists of non-slip plastic.



Anbernic RG503 full view

Relevant features of the Anbernic RG503 gaming console include:

Processor System: Rockchip RK3566 quad-core 64-bit Cortex A55 processor (up to 1.8GHz) Arm Mali-G52 EE GPU 0.8 TOPS NPU/AI accelerator

Memory/storage: 1x LPDDR4 (up to 1GB) 1x 16GB microSD card (64GB version available)

Display/Audio: Samsung 4.95” OLED screen (960×544 pixels) 2 x Micro HDMI 1.4 (up to 4096p60) High fidelity dual stereo speaker

Connectivity: Dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n Wi-Fi 5 Bluetooth 4.2

I/O Interface: 1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 type C 2x TF card slots 1x D-pad 4x face buttons 4x shoulder triggers 2x joysticks 3x auxiliary buttons (power, reset and volume)

Power: 5V DC (via microUSB) 3500 mAh Li-Po battery (~6 hours of usage)

Operating temperature -20 to 45°C

Dimensions: 19 x 8.4 x 2.1 cm



Further information

As of date of publication, the RG503 console is available for $150 on Anbernic’s website. Banggood and Aliexpress also have them available now for a similar price.