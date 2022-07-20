All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Analog Devices presents high-res 3D depth camera

Jul 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 238 views

The ADTF3175 is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) optimized for 3D depth sensing and computer vision applications. The device features a 1MP CMOS indirect ToF with a depth range of 0.4 to 4m with ±3mm accuracy. ADI expressed these features can be useful in applications such as industrial robotics, healthcare and augmented reality.

This 3D camera module is based on the ADSD3100 which is a 1MP CMOS ToF-based 3D depth and 2D visual light imager. The ADSD3100 includes an ADC, pixel biasing circuitry and sensor control logic built in the chip to make it cost effective and ease product integration. 

ADSD3100 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

According to the datasheet, the design of the ADTF3175 includes the lens and an optical band-pass filter for the imager, an infrared illumination source combining optics, laser diode, laser diode driver and photodetector and power regulators for supply voltage. 


ADTF3175 block diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The datasheet also shows that the camera module uses a 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 to handle the image data output to the host system. The module supports 4-wire SPI and I2C for programming and operating the device.


ADTF3175 front (left) and back (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product announcement also specified that the ADTF3175 “leverages state-of-the-art triple junction vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) technology from Lumentum Holdings Inc., to enable sensing in a wide range of lighting conditions.” Lastly, ADI included a demo video showcasing the ADSD3100 as part of an evaluation board (EVAL-ADSD3100-NXZ


ADSD3100 demo

For software development, ADI mentioned they will provide an open-source reference design for implementing the full system, including the necessary drivers and access to ADI’s depth processing software. 

Relevant key features of the ADTF3175 3D depth module:

  • Sensor:
    • ADI ADSD3100 CMOS iToF imager
  • Max Resolution:
    • 1024 × 1024 (1MP)
  • Pixel Size:
    • 3.5 μm × 3.5 μm
  • Field of view:
    • 75 × 75 degrees FOV
  • Depth Range:
    • 0.4m to 4m m (depth noise 15mm max, 15% min reflectivity, <5 klux equivalent sunlight)
  • Depth Accuracy:
    •  ± 3 mm (across full depth range)
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 (up to 1.5Gbps per lane)
    • 4-wire SPI and 2-wire I2C serial 
  • Storage:
    • NVM (Flash) for boot-up
  • Other Features:
    • Imager lens subassembly w/ 940nm bandpass filter
    • Illumination subassembly with eye safety support
    • Power regulators for local imager and illumination rails
    • Calibrated modes at 1024×1024 and 512×512 resolutions
  • Power:
    • 3.3V 
  • Operating Temperature:
    • -20°C to 65°C
  • Dimensions:
    • 42mm × 31mm × 15.1mm

 Further information

According to the product announcement, the price for the ADT3175 module is $197 in 1000 unit quantities. For additional information refer to the ADT3175 product page.

 

