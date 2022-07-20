Analog Devices presents high-res 3D depth camera

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

The ADTF3175 is a Time-of-Flight (ToF) optimized for 3D depth sensing and computer vision applications. The device features a 1MP CMOS indirect ToF with a depth range of 0.4 to 4m with ±3mm accuracy. ADI expressed these features can be useful in applications such as industrial robotics, healthcare and augmented reality.

This 3D camera module is based on the ADSD3100 which is a 1MP CMOS ToF-based 3D depth and 2D visual light imager. The ADSD3100 includes an ADC, pixel biasing circuitry and sensor control logic built in the chip to make it cost effective and ease product integration.