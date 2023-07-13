Ambiq reveals Apollo4 Lite SoCs for low-power portable devices

Ambiq reveals Apollo4 Lite SoCs for low-power portable devicesJul 12, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 147 views
This week, Ambiq launched two powerful and energy-efficient System-on-Chips designed for a wide range of consumer wearable applications including healthcare products. Both variants are equipped with a 2D/2.5D graphics accelerator and one of them support Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.
According to Ambiq, the Apollo4 Blue Lite SoC is built on their own proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT) platform which optimized low power consumption.
- Apollo4 Blue Lite SoC — 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4F (up to 192MHz) w/ FPU, MPU and BLE 5.1; Secure boot support and PSA-L1 certified