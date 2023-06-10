All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
Allwinner H3 compact SBC supports 10/100 ethernet

Jun 10, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 0 views

 The WuKong Board H3 Zero is a small single board computer powered by a quad-core Allwinner H3 processor. The board comes with 10/100Mbps Ethernet support and various GPIOs for interfacing external devices.

This board appears to be a Orange Pi Zero LTS clone since it features the same processor and provides very similar peripherals. The product page mentions that the standard version comes with 256MB SDRAM, but it can support up to 512MB. 

  • Allwinner H3 — Quad-Core Cortex-A7 ARM CPU; Mali400 MP2 GPU (up to 600MHz), supports OpenGL ES 2.0


WuKong Board H3 Zero pinout
(click images to enlarge)

The User Manual indicates that the 26-pin header interface is similar to the pinout of the Raspberry Pi Model A/B. The WuKong board is also compatible with operating systems such as Android, Ubuntu, Debian, etc.


WuKong Board H3 Zero peripherals
(click image to enlarge)

Specifications listed for the WuKong Board H3 include:

  • Memory/Storage:
    • 256MB/512MB DDR RAM
    • 1x MicroSD card slot
  • Connectivity:
    • 10/100M Ethernet port + PoE
    • Wi-Fi IEEE 802. 11 b/g/n (XR819)
    • 1x Wi-Fi antenna connector
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • 26-pin Expansion port
    • 13-pin Header (2x USB, IR pin, Audio [MIC, AV])
  • USB:
    • 1x USB 2.0 HOST
    • 1x USB 2.0 OTG
  • Debug:
    • 3-pin Debug serial port
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Power button, 
    • 2x Status LEDs
  • OS:
    • Android, Ubuntu, Debian
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C port)
  • Mechanical:
    • 45mm × 48mm
    • 30g

 Further information

As mentioned earlier, the WuKong Board H3 Zero costs $19.90 (not including shipping) and it can be ordered from the Seeedstudio online store.

