All-flash and hybrid NAS systems feature multi-gigabit networking and Fygo OS

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Radxa has announced two upcoming NAS systems, the DragonStation and DragonBay. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon platform and shipping with Fygo OS pre-installed, the systems combine high-speed storage, multi-gigabit networking, media management, and private cloud functionality in aluminum enclosures.

While Radxa has not disclosed the specific Snapdragon processor used, both products are designed to provide local storage, file sharing, media streaming, and application hosting through a unified software platform.

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The DragonStation is the higher-performance model, featuring six M.2 NVMe SSD slots, dual 10GbE networking, and support for optional accelerator expansion. The company says the platform can accommodate up to 48TB of all-flash storage and supports a range of compute-intensive workloads through optional accelerator expansion.

Radxa describes the DragonStation as a platform for users working with large datasets, media libraries, development environments, and local services that benefit from high-performance storage and networking.



Radxa DragonBay

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For users prioritizing storage capacity, the DragonBay combines traditional hard drives with NVMe acceleration. The system provides four HDD bays and supports storage capacities exceeding 140TB while retaining the same software environment and private cloud capabilities.



Radxa DragonStation

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Both systems ship with Fygo OS, a NAS operating system compatible with x86 and Arm platforms. Through a web-based management interface, users can configure storage pools, RAID arrays, applications, services, and system settings from a single dashboard.



FygoOS demo

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Fygo OS also includes media and file-management applications. The built-in photo management software supports face recognition, location-based organization, automatic categorization, and natural-language search, with processing performed locally on the device. The platform also includes Fygo TV for media library organization and streaming, along with FygoSync for file synchronization and remote access.

Additional features include Docker container support, virtual machines, Windows ACL compatibility, multi-user management, and an application ecosystem with native clients for iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and smart TVs.

Preliminary specifications for the DragonStation and DragonBay include:

Feature DragonStation DragonBay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon platform Qualcomm Snapdragon platform Storage Bays 6× M.2 NVMe SSD slots 4× HDD bays Maximum Capacity Up to 48TB 140TB+ NVMe Support Native NVMe storage NVMe SSD acceleration Networking Dual 10GbE Dual 2.5GbE Accelerator Expansion Up to 320 TOPS Not specified Enclosure CNC aluminum CNC aluminum Front Panel System Expandable magnetic ecosystem Expandable magnetic ecosystem Operating System Fygo OS (pre-installed) Fygo OS (pre-installed)

Further Information

Radxa has not yet announced pricing, processor details, or availability information for either system. Additional information can be found on the official announcement page and the Fygo OS website.