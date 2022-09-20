AI Vision dev kit based on Allwinner V853 SoC includes 7″ LCD and dual cameras

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Crowd Supply recently featured an open-source V853 Development board accommodating the high-performing V853 System-on-Chip (SoC). This device provides a 7” MIPI LCD, dual camera modules and many other peripherals to target AI-Vision applications.

The V853 Dev board comes in a 4-layer PCB featuring a Cortex-A7 core (up to 1GHz), a RISC-V E906 core (up to 600MHz) and a 1-TOPS Neural Processing Unit NPU (NPU). The memory system available is about 512MB DDR3 while storage offered is 8GB of eMMC and an SD card slot.