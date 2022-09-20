All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AI Vision dev kit based on Allwinner V853 SoC includes 7″ LCD and dual cameras

Sep 19, 2022 — by Giorgio Mendoza 316 views

Crowd Supply recently featured an open-source V853 Development board accommodating the high-performing V853 System-on-Chip (SoC). This device provides a 7” MIPI LCD, dual camera modules and many other peripherals to target AI-Vision applications.

The V853 Dev board comes in a 4-layer PCB featuring a Cortex-A7 core (up to 1GHz), a RISC-V E906 core (up to 600MHz) and a 1-TOPS Neural Processing Unit NPU (NPU). The memory system available is about 512MB DDR3 while storage offered is 8GB of eMMC and an SD card slot.

V853 Dev board
The board supports wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi/Bluetooth as well as a 100Mbps LAN port. As seen below, the dev kit includes one 7” MIPI LCD and a dual camera module (GC2063).


V853 Dev board side view
According to the product page, the V853 Dev board also includes “dual microphone, IT-CUT, battery interface, buttons, PMU , battery interface, RTC battery, speaker interface, GPS interface, G-SENSOR interface, GPS interface, JTAG, I2S, UART and other modules.”

V853 Dev board peripherals
Documentation related to this dev kit can be found using this link. Additionally, the board seems to mainly support Tina Linux OS based on Linux 4.9 kernel and U-boot v2018.

Specifications listed for the V853 Dev Board include:

  • Processor System:
  • Memory/Storage:
    • 12MB DDR3 (RS256M16VRDX-93BT)
    • 8GB eMMC (AT70B08G3)
    • 1x SD Card slot
  • Display:
    • 7” LCD
  • Camera:
    • 2x 1080p stereoscopic camera (GC2063)
  • Connectivity:
    • 2.4Gbit Wi-Fi/Bluetooth (Allwinner XR829 module)
    • 100Mbps Ethernet (IP101GR)
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C port
  • I/O Peripherals:
    • 2x Analog microphones
    • 8x Buttons (U-boot, Power, Reset, 5x GPADC)
    • 3x LEDs
  • Debug:
    • UART serial-port and ADB USB debugging
  • OS:
    • Tina Linux
  • Dimensions:
    • 118 x 75mm

 Further information

The price for this dev board is still unknown, but it will be available on Crowsupply.com. The board might also become available on AliExpress in the future since it already has a product page there. The developer company seems to be called Shenzhen Sochip Technology Co.

