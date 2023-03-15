All News | Boards | Chips | Devices | Software | LinuxDevices.com Archive | About | Contact | Subscribe
AgonLight2 Retro SBC available for £58.50

Mar 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 212 views

ThePiHut recently featured the redesigned Olimex AgonLight2 which features an 8-bit Z80 processor and an ESP32-PICO-D4 as co-processor for I/O control. The AgonLight2 supports BBC Basic and it’s equipped with flexible I/O peripherals.

The AgonLight2 is described as an open-source retro-computer that is OSHWA certified. The SBC features the following two microcontrollers as shown in the system diagram.

  • eZ80F92 Zilog 8-bit MCU (up to 20MHz) w/ 128KB Flash, 8KB SRAM; 512KB external parallel SRAM
  • ESP32-PICO-D4Xtensa 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz), 448 KB of ROM, 520 KB on-chip SRAM


AgonLight2 system diagram
(click image to enlarge)

The preliminary datasheet indicates that the new AgonLight2 updates include “a USB Type-C for power input, a DC-DC converter to deliver up to 2A current, a battery LiPo charger & step-up converter, a USB-A port meant for keyboards, an SRAM routed with 40Ω impedance lines, a UEXT connector and mount holes.“

   
AgonLight2 peripherals
(click images to enlarge)

The 6-pin connector (ZDI port) on the left side is used to program the Z80 processor, although the AgonLight2 comes with preprogrammed firmware. The UEXT connector can be used to interface electronic sensors, LCDs, Zigbee modules, LoRa modules, etc.

Additionally, the new revision replaced the 32-pin connector with a plastic-boxed 34-pin. 

For more information, refer to the YouTube video above that discusses the specs and some of the capabilities of the first version of the AgonLight board.


AgonLight2 metal case (left) and top view (right)
(click images to enlarge)

The product page indicates that this board supports Quark BBC Basic, Quark MOS and Quark VDP. Check the Olimex GitHub repository to get the hardware and software documentation (work-in-progress).

Specification listed for the AgonLight2 single board computer:

  • Storage:
    • 1x SD Card slot
  • Display/Audio:
    • 1x VGA port
    • 1x Audio jack
  • I/O Interfaces:
    • Up to 34x GPIOs
    • 1x UEXT connector
    • 1x Buzzer
  • USB:
    • 1x USB Type-C
    • 1x USB PS2 Keyboard
  • Other Features:
    • 1x Reset Button
    • 1x JST LiPo battery connector
  • Power:
    • 5V DC (via USB Type-C)
  • Mechanical:
    • 106 x 65mm

Further information

Olimex started taking preorders for £50.00 earlier this year. However, the AgonLight2 is currently being sold for £58.50 (~$63.00) on ThePiHut online store. There is also a compatible metal case available for £12 (~$12.88).

One response to “AgonLight2 Retro SBC available for £58.50”

  1. TheGuyUk says:
    Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Reboot of CP/M next?

