AgonLight2 Retro SBC available for £58.50

AgonLight2 Retro SBC available for £58.50Mar 15, 2023 — by Giorgio Mendoza 212 views
ThePiHut recently featured the redesigned Olimex AgonLight2 which features an 8-bit Z80 processor and an ESP32-PICO-D4 as co-processor for I/O control. The AgonLight2 supports BBC Basic and it’s equipped with flexible I/O peripherals.
The AgonLight2 is described as an open-source retro-computer that is OSHWA certified. The SBC features the following two microcontrollers as shown in the system diagram.
- eZ80F92 — Zilog 8-bit MCU (up to 20MHz) w/ 128KB Flash, 8KB SRAM; 512KB external parallel SRAM
- ESP32-PICO-D4 — Xtensa 32-bit LX6 MCU (up to 240MHz), 448 KB of ROM, 520 KB on-chip SRAM