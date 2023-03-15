AgonLight2 Retro SBC available for £58.50

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

ThePiHut recently featured the redesigned Olimex AgonLight2 which features an 8-bit Z80 processor and an ESP32-PICO-D4 as co-processor for I/O control. The AgonLight2 supports BBC Basic and it’s equipped with flexible I/O peripherals.

The AgonLight2 is described as an open-source retro-computer that is OSHWA certified. The SBC features the following two microcontrollers as shown in the system diagram.

— ADVERTISEMENT —

